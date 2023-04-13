This is a machine translation of Anatel's press release

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) made guidance and information available on its website to encourage city halls and city councils to reduce barriers to connectivity in their municipalities and their populations by updating local legislation.

The implementation of the fifth generation of mobile telephony in the country will require the installation of antennas specific to the technology. It will be necessary to increase the number of antennas installed to guarantee access to 5G technology in Brazil within the next few years.

According to the Open Letter to the Brazilian Municipal Authorities available in the new space on the website, “the difficulty in obtaining urban licensing for telecommunications infrastructure is one of the main obstacles to installing equipment. The bureaucracy for obtaining licenses for the installation of telecommunication infrastructure materializes, for example, from the excess in the number of rules and approval instances, to the prohibition of installing equipment in certain regions of the cities”.

Anatel did not forget to cite examples of municipalities that already have legislation adhering to best practices for installing telecommunications infrastructure. They are: Porto Alegre (RS), São Caetano do Sul (SP), São José dos Campos (SP), Brasília (DF), Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), Volta Redonda (RJ), Petrópolis (RJ) and Uberlândia ( MG). Approved legislation is also available on the website. New municipalities should be added to the list as legislation is updated.

Numbers – The new space also consolidates various data on access to telecommunications. The My Municipality Panel allows you to obtain an overview of the infrastructure and provision of telecommunications services in the chosen city and compare it with other municipalities in the State, Region or Brazil. And in the Mobile Coverage Panel it is possible to obtain information about the population's access to 4G technology, for example. The city of Uberlândia (MG) has 98.78% of its population with 4G accessible to their cell phones, but there are Brazilian municipalities where access to technology is almost non-existent. As soon as the implementation of 5G begins in the country, data on the new technologies will be available.

More information – On the website there is a draft of the Bill to support councilors and city halls to update the legislation. In addition, managers who wish to reduce barriers to connectivity in their municipalities can contact Anatel by e-mail advisory.ari@anatel.gov.br