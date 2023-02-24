Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants
Brazil’s electric power watchdog Aneel will discuss on Tuesday (Feb. 28) the situation of four floating gas-fired plants hired at an emergency tender held in October 2021 and that had their authorizations recently revoked recently by the regulator.
On February 17, Turkey’s Karpowership, which is responsible for the undertakings, won an injunction against the decision that affected the Karkey 013, Karkey 019, Porsud I and Porsud II plants in Rio de Janeiro’s Sepetiba Bay.
Dubbed the simplified contracting procedure (PCS), the tender was held amid supply problems caused by a severe drought that culminated in the worst water availability situation for hydro plants in 91 years.
The backup capacity tender has been criticized by local consumer protection groups and generators, who say the price of the energy sold was excessive.
Last October, the mines and energy ministry MME launched a public consultation to discuss a proposal to cancel power generation contracts signed at the tender.
The proposal authorizes Aneel to rescind the contracts of the plants that entered into operation within the deadline and that are compliant with their obligations.
In the case of the companies that breached contractual obligations, their contracts will be terminated by default and there will be a fine, said MME.
A total of 17 projects, with combined capacity of 1,221MW, were contracted in the tender.
According to a local source, Aneel is also expected to revoke the contracts of at least four other plants that sold energy in the tender: EDLUX X, EPP II, EPP IV and Rio de Janeiro I, for which the contracts were sold by Evolution Power Partners to Âmbar Energia.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Brazil: Minister Alexandre Silveira announces new Mines and Energy secretaries
The minister reaffirms that the new secretaries will make efforts so that the best results are delivered to the entire Brazilian population.
Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity
The investment, in partnership with Lundin Mining, is partially driven by demand in the electric vehicle market.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: MC2 Nova Venecia 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Pederneiras wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Palmas II wind complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Santa Cruz wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Santa Maria wind park (Las Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: São Francisco wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Taipinha wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Tradição wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Tradição Piloto wind farm (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Campo Alegre wind park (Palmas II wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: JGP Consultoria e Participações Ltda. (JGP Consultoria e Participações)
-
Established in 1993, JGP Consultoria e Participações is a Brazilian company specialized in environmental planning and management. Its portfolio comprises over 1200 completed pro...
- Company: Âmbar Energia Ltda. (Âmbar Energia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: EDF EN do Brasil Participações Ltda. (EDF Renewables do Brasil)
-
EDF EN do Brasil Participações Ltda. (EDF Renewables do Brasil), a subsidiary of EDF's renewable energy division, Energies Nouvelles, was established in 2015 and is based in Rio...
- Company: Motrice Soluções em Energia Ltda. (Motrice Soluções em Energia)
-
Motrice Soluções em Energia Ltda., formerly ATP SE, is a Brazilian engineering and construction firm, part of local group Grupo ATP, offering turnkey solutions for the power ind...
- Company: AES Brasil Operações S.A. (AES Brasil Operações)
-
AES Brasil Operações S.A., formerly AES Tietê Energia, is an open capital power generator, a subsidiary of AES Brazil. It operates nine hydroelectric plants and three small hydr...
- Company: General Electric Brasil (GE Brasil)
-
General Electric do Brasil Ltda. is the local subsidiary of US firm General Electric Co. Its operating segments include power, energy management, oil and gas, aviation, applianc...
- Company: Enel Green Power Brasil Participações Ltda. (Enel Green Power Brasil)
-
Enel Brasil Participações Ltda. is the Brazilian subsidiary of Enel Green Power S.p.A. It is engaged in the generation, distribution and marketing of electric power. Currently,...
- Company: EDP Renováveis Brasil, S.A. (EDP Renováveis Brasil)
-
EDP Renováveis Brasil is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spanish holding company EDP Renováveis S.A. (EDPR) -in turn a unit of Grupo EDP Energias de Portugal- after the latter acqu...
- Company: Vestas do Brasil Energia Eolica Ltda. (Vestas Brasil)
-
Vestas Brasil is the local sales and service subsidiary of Danish wind power solutions company Vestas Wind Systems. The company designs, manufactures, installs and services wind...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...