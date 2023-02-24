Brazil
Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Brazil’s electric power watchdog Aneel will discuss on Tuesday (Feb. 28) the situation of four floating gas-fired plants hired at an emergency tender held in October 2021 and that had their authorizations recently revoked recently by the regulator. 

On February 17, Turkey’s Karpowership, which is responsible for the undertakings, won an injunction against the decision that affected the Karkey 013, Karkey 019, Porsud I and Porsud II plants in Rio de Janeiro’s Sepetiba Bay.  

Dubbed the simplified contracting procedure (PCS), the tender was held amid supply problems caused by a severe drought that culminated in the worst water availability situation for hydro plants in 91 years.

The backup capacity tender has been criticized by local consumer protection groups and generators, who say the price of the energy sold was excessive.

Last October, the mines and energy ministry MME launched a public consultation to discuss a proposal to cancel power generation contracts signed at the tender.

The proposal authorizes Aneel to rescind the contracts of the plants that entered into operation within the deadline and that are compliant with their obligations.

In the case of the companies that breached contractual obligations, their contracts will be terminated by default and there will be a fine, said MME.

A total of 17 projects, with combined capacity of 1,221MW, were contracted in the tender. 

According to a local source, Aneel is also expected to revoke the contracts of at least four other plants that sold energy in the tender: EDLUX X, EPP II, EPP IV and Rio de Janeiro I, for which the contracts were sold by Evolution Power Partners to Âmbar Energia.  

