Brazil
News

Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Development and Integration Bank Privatization Multilaterals Licensing & Concessions Project Finance Commercial Bank Public-private partnership (PPP) Federal Government
Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Brazil wants to enlist more development banks to help structure PPPs and concessions.

Currently, BNDES and Caixa Econômica Federal are the only ones that are structuring projects. 

"We want Banco do Brasil, as well as BNB and Desenvolvimento do Extreme Sul (BRDE) to also act in project structuring," Manoel Machado Filho, deputy secretary at federal investment partnerships program PPI, told BNamericas.

"We have many projects to be structured in different areas and in many municipalities, with different sizes and profile. We noticed a great disparity in the performance and relationship of state banks and their dialogue with local governments. For example, Caixa Econômica Federal has greater expertise in supporting small towns to structure a project, while BNDES has more experience in large projects," added Machado Filho.

He said the government will create a platform to entice state banks’ participation, but it seeks to avoid competition among them, respecting the expertise of each bank.

“We want to create a culture within state-run banks to have specialized project structuring teams, because infrastructure is a long-term area and the specialized teams of these banks need to remain,” said Machado Filho.

The PPI was created in 2016 during the Michel Temer administration. The program yielded multiple awarded concessions. Under the PPI, the government selects projects in various areas, including in infrastructure, to be structured and offered.

Dispelling uncertainty about the program’s continuity, President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva issued a decree ensuring the continues during his term.

