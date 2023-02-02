Brazil will reoffer the concession of São Gonçalo do Amarante airport in Rio Grande do Norte state in about two weeks, with the government also planning a roadshow to promote the asset next week, ports and airports minister Márcio França told Valor Econômico newspaper.

Inframérica won the original 30-year contract in 2011 but started the process of returning it in March 2020, claiming economic projections did not materialize. Audit court TCU approved the move recently.

Companies are generally allowed to return concessions, but the process is long and the government calculates if compensation must be paid by either party.

The auction represents a rare opportunity to enter the segment, as nearly 90% of Brazil’s airports are already privately controlled.

The operators of Viracopos airport in São Paulo state and Galeão international airport in Rio de Janeiro state also wanted to return the concessions, but seem to have second thoughts. França said the cases are unclear since no legal formula exists to resolve the issue.