Brazil’s oil and gas watchdog ANP has approved a public consultation on a draft resolution that unifies the bidding procedures for granting exploration and production licenses.

The draft resolution covers the open acreage system and the bidding rounds, establishing unified procedures for the concession and production sharing regimes.

***

The regulatory agency gave the green light to the inclusion of the PRC-T-54 and ES-T-399 exploration blocks and an area with marginal accumulations (Japiim) in the open acreage tender.

With the new inclusion, the public notice will include a total of 1,098 exploration blocks, in addition to the Japiim area.

***

Brazil produced 4.175Mboe/d (million barrels of oil equivalent per day) in January, of which 3.274Mb/d was oil and 143Mm3/d was natural gas.

In terms of oil, there was a 6.5% increase in output compared with December and an 8% rise from January 2022.

Natural gas production grew 2.2% compared with December 2022 and 4.2% compared with January last year.

***

Prio started has started production from well 7-FRR-60HP-RJS (MUP5) in the Frade field, with an initial volume of approximately 8,000b/d.

With this, production at the Campos basin field was increased by 25%, enabling the oil company to surpass the mark of 80,000b/d output.

Prio is now working to deliver two more producing wells and one injector well in Frade in the first quarter of 2023.

After the completion of this stage, the company will evaluate a third phase of development of the project.

In Wahoo, also in Campos, the subsea tieback of this prospect with Frade should start midway through the year, and the expectation is for first oil in 2024.

***

Enauta temporarily interrupted production from well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS in the Atlanta field, in the Santos basin.

According to the company's technical area, preliminary evaluations indicate a failure in the topside equipment.

At the moment, the production of the Atlanta field is about 7,000b/d.

***

Brazil’s national development bank BNDES has approved financing for biofuel producers FS Bioenergia (100mn reais, or US$19mn) and Alcoeste (40mn reais).

The funds will be invested in increasing energy-environmental efficiency and certification of the production processes of the biofuel plants located in Lucas do Rio Verde, in Mato Grosso and Fernandópolis in São Paulo, respectively.

***

Petrobras has extended the contract of DOF Subsea's diving support vessel Skandi Achiever, including ROV (remotely operated subsea vessel) and diving services.

The new commitment will run until February 2024.