Brazilian court recommends talks between prosecutors and Kinross

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
A court in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state recommended a meeting between state prosecutors and representatives of Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold to discuss the safety of two tailings dams.

The state’s public prosecutors’ office (MPMG) filed earlier this week a lawsuit requesting the suspension of two Kinross dams.

"The MPMG requests that the mining company do not deposit more tailings in the Eustáquio and Santo Antônio dams to avoid an increase in the volume of material already deposited and to adopt all the technically necessary measures to guarantee the safety and stability of all the structures that are part of the enterprise," a press release said.

Although the court rejected the request, it talks between representatives of both parties. 

Prosecutors claimed that since Eustáquio and Santo Antônio are two of the largest tailings dams, they pose risks to local communities if they collapsed. "These are structures with dimensions that exceed the limits of social acceptability and, consequently, the admissible risks," the press release said.

Kinross is the largest gold producer in the country, responsible for 22% of national output.

"The company emphasizes that it is available to provide all necessary clarifications to the competent bodies and society. Its dams are safe, monitored around the clock based on a rigorous preventive and risk control system," the company's press office told BNamericas via email.

Tailings dams collapsed in 2015 and 2019 in Minas Gerais, causing 300 deaths and environmental damage. The dams had 55Mm3 (million cubic meters) and 12Mm3 storage capacity, whereas the Kinross dams have a combined 1.23Bm3.

