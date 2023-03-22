Brazil
News

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Manganese Private Investment Mining Companies Capex
Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan

Brazilian manganese miner Mineração Buritirama announced a plan to invest 1bn reais (US$190mn) in the next five years.

With annual production of 2.5Mt manganese, Buritirama intends to increase output at its Pará state mine by up to 300,000t/y through investments in the sintering plant to process tailings and low-grade ores.

The company said it also plans new projects in the states of Rondônia, Amazonas, Minas Gerais and Bahia. "These are deposits with medium-sized reserves, but which have the capacity to significantly expand the company's production in the coming years," chairman João Araújo said in a release.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan

The company, which operates a mine in Pará state, said it plans to develop new projects in the states of Rondônia, Amazonas, Minas Gerais and Bahia.

Brazil's Samarco opens integrated operations center

Brazil's Samarco opens integrated operations center

The center at the Ubu complex adds to another at the Mariana complex and will enable better safety and efficiency.

How robust is Brazil's legal mining framework?

How robust is Brazil's legal mining framework?

Lithium Ionic drills 1.43% Li2O over 17.1m, 1.73% Li2O over 13.6m and 1.47% Li2O over 15m

Lithium Ionic drills 1.43% Li2O over 17.1m, 1.73% Li2O over 13.6m and 1.47% Li2O over 15m

Brazilian mining regulator, prosecutors collaborating on sector oversight

Brazilian mining regulator, prosecutors collaborating on sector oversight

Brazil expected to offer fewer mining areas

Brazil expected to offer fewer mining areas

Horizonte Minerals trains suppliers for US$540mn Brazil nickel project

Horizonte Minerals trains suppliers for US$540mn Brazil nickel project

Miners, banks unite to assess financing options for Brazilian projects

Miners, banks unite to assess financing options for Brazilian projects

Brazil's Galvani to invest over US$100mn in fertilizer production

Brazil's Galvani to invest over US$100mn in fertilizer production

Brazil's Samarco advances tailings filtering program

Brazil's Samarco advances tailings filtering program

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Capim Grosso
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Vila Nova
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: União
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Viga Norte
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Palma
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago
  • Project: Araxá
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Salobo Metais S.A.  (Salobo Metais)
  • Salobo Metais SA, a subsidiary of Vale SA, participates in the exploration, exploitation, processing, transportation and commercialization of metallic minerals, mainly copper an...
  • Company: Alcoa Alumínio S.A.  (ALCOA Aluminio Brasil)
  • Alcoa Alumínio, the Brazilian subsidiary of US aluminum giant Alcoa, produces primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina. In addition to aluminum products and components...
  • Company: Ternium Brasil
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Petrobras launches subsea, downstream tenders

Petrobras launches subsea, downstream tenders

Bogotá plans abbreviated tender for 2 sections of Calle 13 highway

Bogotá plans abbreviated tender for 2 sections of Calle 13 highway

Costa Rica, Cabei seek consulting firm for San José-San Ramón road corridor

Costa Rica, Cabei seek consulting firm for San José-San Ramón road corridor

Spotlight: The foreign mining companies exploring in Peru

Spotlight: The foreign mining companies exploring in Peru

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan

Brazilian manganese miner Buritirama unveils nearly US$200mn plan