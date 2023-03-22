Brazilian manganese miner Mineração Buritirama announced a plan to invest 1bn reais (US$190mn) in the next five years.

With annual production of 2.5Mt manganese, Buritirama intends to increase output at its Pará state mine by up to 300,000t/y through investments in the sintering plant to process tailings and low-grade ores.

The company said it also plans new projects in the states of Rondônia, Amazonas, Minas Gerais and Bahia. "These are deposits with medium-sized reserves, but which have the capacity to significantly expand the company's production in the coming years," chairman João Araújo said in a release.