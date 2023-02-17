Brazilian miner Nexa plans capex of US$310mn for 2023
Brazilian mining and metals firm Nexa Resources announced a capex plan worth US$310mn for 2023, a reduction compared with previous years as one of the company's main projects is likely to start production during the year.
"We know that 2023 will likely be another challenging year, in which the risk of a global recession remains high," CEO Ignacio Rosado said in a statement.
"In Peru, we are closely monitoring the socio-political environment which, to date, has not affected our operations and in Brazil, inflationary pressures are expected to remain in the course of the year," he added.
Capex totaled US$$381mn last year and US$508mn in 2021.
The company has invested heavily in recent years in its Aripuanã project, an underground polymetallic mine under construction in Mato Grosso state.
"Aripuanã ramp-up continues to progress, and we are pleased to have sold commercial grade concentrates and to inform that Aripuanã has achieved its first revenue in the fourth quarter…. We remain confident that Aripuanã will be a long-life flagship mine with a significant contribution to our results," said Rosado.
The mine is expected to produce 28,000-40,000t of zinc this year.
Sustaining investments for 2023 are expected to total US$268mn, with smelting accounting for US$66mn and mining US$200mn, including US$53mn at Aripuanã, the company said.
Nexa added it will invest US$55mn in exploration this year.
"As part of our long-term strategy, we continued to maintain our efforts to replace and increase mineral reserves and resources. We expect in the future to continue advancing our exploration activities, primarily focusing on identifying new ore bodies and upgrading resources classification through infill drilling campaigns," it said.
Nexa is projecting zinc production this year at 307,000-351,000t, copper at 31,000-36,000t and lead at 56,000- 71,000t. Silver guidance is put at 9-11Moz.
Last year the company produced 296,000t of zinc, 33,000t of copper, 57,000t of lead and 10Moz of silver.
2022 RESULTS
Nexa posted a net profit of US$76mn for 2022, down from US$156mn in 2021.
Net revenue reached US$3.03bn, up from US$2.62bn.
