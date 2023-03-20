Brazilian mining regulator, prosecutors collaborating on sector oversight
Brazil’s mining regulator ANM and the federal prosecutor’s office are working to establish parameters for investigations and oversight of the sector.
The two held a workshop last week where ANM provided technical details of the sector. One of the objectives is prevent the work of the regulator and prosecutors from overlapping.
The initiative could have a positive impact on the mining industry, according to an expert.
"When prosecutors cease being just an accuser and imposer of sanctions and become an institution that wants to better understand the technical aspects of the sector, I see that in a very positive way," Tiago de Mattos Silva, a partner at law firm William Freire Advogados Associados and an expert in Brazilian mining law, told BNamericas.
"This will tend to reduce litigation in the sector," he added.
“We have been looking for mechanisms and studying new tools, instruments and procedures to curb illegal activity," ANM's head Mauro Henrique Moreira Sousa said in a release.
Prosecutors agreed that authorities need to adopt a more technical approach in certain areas.
“Understanding the regulation of the mineral sector favors action, by the federal prosecutor’s office, to keep the economic order in compliance with constitutional principles such as national sovereignty, free initiative, environmental protection, social justice and consumer rights," Luiz Augusto Santos Lima, the coordinator of the economic and consumer chamber at the prosecutor’s office, said in the release.
Prosecutors have played a major role in curbing illegal gold mining in recent years and in multiple lawsuits against those companies responsible for two tailings dams that collapsed, leaving hundreds dead and causing major environmental damage.
