Brazilian systems integrator Add Value, which is focused on hyperconvergence, cloud, security and virtualization projects, aims for 30% revenue growth this year on the back of government contracts.

“The government is likely to be an important buyer of our solutions, mainly for cybersecurity and hyperconvergence,” Thiago Spósito, Add Value's managing partner, told BNamericas.

“Already in this first quarter of 2023 we grew 40% year over year, and these good results put us on track to achieve our goals," he said.

At present, 10% of the company's revenues come from other Latin American countries, notably Chile but also Argentina and Mexico. By serving the region through distribution partners, Add Value has no short-term plan of opening offices outside Brazil, said Spósito. Among these partners are CLM, TD Synnex and Ingram Micro.

Besides governments, the firm is also betting strongly on the healthcare, finance and insurance verticals.

Spósito said Add Value plans to grow its workforce by 20% this year to increase the number of employees directly serving clients.

***

Temenos expects robust growth in Latin America and the Caribbean as banks ramp up projects in open banking, instant payments, low-code, core banking systems replacement and international accounts, Rodrigo Silva, senior regional sales VP, told BNamericas.

The Swiss firm develops cloud-based solutions for the financial system and has 100 clients in the region, including Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Brazil, Silva said. Among these are Banco Itaú, Banco de la Nación del Perú, and Diners Club.

“Brazil is certainly leading in innovation in the region with initiatives like Pix, and our research has shown that 88% of Brazilians bank primarily online, which is a great rate of digital adoption. There’s a lot of opportunity to bring new and interesting digital banking services to the Brazilian market,” Silva said.

The executive said he is not concerned with Brazil’s current economic woes as banks and other financial institutions are investing heavily in digital transformation.

***

Fintech Estating has launched operations in Argentina and Uruguay.

“The opening of the Uruguay office is strategic for our growth," said Jonathan Mossi, head of strategic alliances and head of Estating's office in the Southern Cone, in a statement.

Estating already operates in Switzerland, the US, Spain, the UK, and plans to start operations in Asia this year.

Founded in 2020, Estating markets itself as “the fintech for real estate wealth management" with a business model based on offering real estate investments in similar fashion to that of stocks and bonds.

***

Chilean travel market solutions startup Outtrip will expand to Colombia, Peru and Mexico this year thanks to a program of public accelerator Start-Up Chile.

In a release, Outtrip said it will receive an investment of 25mn pesos (US$30,100) with the possibility of accessing an additional 25mn.

Outtrip offers a marketplace and a cloud-based management system (SaaS) for the B2B segment of tour guides, travel agencies and firms focused on outdoor tourism. It aims to close over 50 contracts this year.

To date, Start-Up Chile has supported more than 2,000 startups from 85 different countries.

***



Venture capital fund Latin Leap launched operations in Latin America and a created a dedicated fund to support seed-stage startups in the region.

Founded in 2019 by a Colombian executive with an initial focus on Asia, Latin Leap has invested in 12 startups, some of which are LatAm-based.

The firm said it decided to open a headquarter in Colombia to more closely map regional opportunities. With US$25mn in initial capital, the fund is expected to invest in 15 startups over the next three years.

The focus will be on startups from Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile, particularly fintechs, mobility, e-commerce, health, agtech and proptech companies.

***

Samsung's new president for Central America and the Caribbean, Sang Jik Lee, recently met with Honduras’ foreign affairs minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, to discuss educational programs.

On the occasion, Samsung announced the arrival of its Innovation Campus program, a coding training course designed for Honduran students.

Samsung, the education ministry and Fundación Terra plan to develop the program with 100 students from three universities in San Pedro Sula, La Ceiba and Tegucigalpa.

Since 2012, Samsung has trained over 7,600 students in the country through another program, called Solve For Tomorrow.