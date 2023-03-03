Brazilian water utility seeks US$80mn financing from Japan's JICA
Casan, the water utility of Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, is in negotiations with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to obtain funding to build 10 sewage treatment systems.
The company is seeking 420mn reais (US$80mn) from JICA to finance the construction of such systems in the municipalities of Canoinhas, Curitibanos, Ituporanga, Piçarras, Braço do Norte, Otacílio Costa, São Miguel do Oeste, Pinhalzinho, Barra Velha and Potecas. It also plans to expand São José’s system.
"The four-year goal of Santa Catarina’s new government and the company’s new management is for the state to advance 25% in sewage coverage, allowing 50% of the population to have access to collection and treatment services," the government said in a statement.
JICA representatives visited Santa Catarina in recent days to meet with Casan executives and also to review the progress of works on three treatment systems, which received financing worth 404mn reais from the agency in 2010.
