3R Petroleum plans to invest US$321mn in 2023, the CEO of the Brazilian oil company, Matheus Dias, told an investors webcast on Thursday.

Some 54% of the capex will be earmarked for reactivations, workovers, interventions and drilling activities, as well as infrastructure improvements to maintain and increase production.

Approximately US$30mn will go for the downstream segment, considering the conclusion of the acquisition of the Potiguar hub from Petrobras, which includes the Clara Camarão oil refinery.

The transaction, the contract for which was signed in February 2022, is still pending regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of certain conditions established with Petrobras.

During the conference call, 3R executives said that the halt of the state-run firm’s divestment program is not expected to affect the acquisition of Potiguar, which is located in Rio Grande do Norte state.

“Since Petrobras received the letter [from the mines and energy ministry MME], we’ve had advances. We don’t imagine that the SPA [sale and purchase agreement] can be cancelled,” said CFO and investor relations director Rodrigo Pizarro.

3R plans to begin a drilling campaign in the Potiguar hub this quarter, and another drilling rig is planned to arrive in April to support the activities throughout the year.

Meanwhile, another drilling campaign is scheduled for the Recôncavo hub in Bahia state in the second half of the year, using two automatic rigs.

In the Peroá field, off the coast of Espírito Santo state, the company is in final negotiations with Petrobras to share its gas treatment infrastructure, as well as with local gas distributor ESGás to unlock sales of surplus gas output.

With this, 3R expects to raise current gas production of around 500,000m3/d to 600,000-650,000m3/d.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian firm is working to maintain stable output at the Papa Terra field in the Campos basin, implementing long-term improvements in systems and equipment.

Two Papa-Terra wells (PPT-12 and PPT-22) are set to be reactivated between 4Q23 and 1Q24, and a maintenance stoppage is scheduled for 4Q23.

In total, 3R will have five drilling rigs and 16 workover rigs hired during 2023.

In 2022, the company produced an average 12,514boe/d (barrels of equivalent oil per day) and posted a net profit of 128mn reais (US$25mn).