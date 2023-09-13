A bill regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in Brazil could be voted on in the full upper house before the end of the year, senator Eduardo Gomes, head of the newly created senate communications and digital rights committee and the bill's rapporteur, told BNamericas.

“This is an important debate and one that, as in other sectors, needs to be addressed carefully. It [the law] has to be strategic, minimalist, so that it is up-to-date and so that neither the legislation impedes the innovation process nor the lack of legislation completely deregulates the sector. We'll seek this consensus,” Gomes said Tuesday on the sidelines of the Painel Telebrasil event in Brasília.

Following approval in the senate, the bill would have to go to the lower house.

Gomes estimated that around 15 public hearings will be called to debate the text within three months, starting in the coming week. After approval by the committee, the bill would go to the full senate.

Senate president Rodrigo Pacheco submitted the bill in May. It is a result of recommendations made by lawyers and jurists in a working group created in 2022 and centered on five central AI topics: principles, the rights of those affected, risk classification, governance obligations and requirements, and oversight and accountability.

The proposal brings together bills previously presented in congress into a single regulatory framework for AI.

The initiative also foresees the launch of regulatory sandboxes to allow the development of the technology.

WATCHDOG AND PRINCIPLES

In 2021, Brazil unveiled a national artificial intelligence strategy, which, despite its importance, failed to come up with key points such as planning for its implementation, goals and even budget.

The bill presented by Pacheco proposes the creation of a categorization system, with the aim of facilitating the analysis of risks associated with AI, suggests governance practices and mentions liability and sanctions to be enforced by a competent authority yet to be created.

The text contains the expression “competent authority” nearly three dozen times.

Even though the AI issue is pressing, especially with the rise of generative AI, there is still no consensus on the proposed legislation, especially regarding the body that will be in charge of overseeing its application and the limits that the legislation could bring.

Gomes believes that, as the topic permeates several sectors, one possibility is that each entity would be responsible for the AI aspects that are most related to it.

However, the senator sees Brazilian data protection authority ANPD as better prepared to deal with the issue on a broader level.

ANPD director Miriam Wimmer argues that the agency should play a central role in the AI framework.

She welcomes the overall technology regulation proposal – Wimmer contributed to the commission of jurists that provided the basis for the text – even though the draft bill may contain possible regulatory overlaps with Brazil’s general data protection legislation (LGPD) and other legislation and bodies.

“In our view, ANPD is a key authority when we think about AI regulation. In the design of the AI bill, especially when it comes to protecting rights, it's very similar to what the LGPD brought, in relation to principles, foundations, the rights of transparency, access to information,” Wimmer told BNamericas.

According to the official, the bill regulating AI has the potential to be complementary to and go beyond Brazil’s LGPD.

But Wimmer also stressed that, under Brazil’s constitution, only the executive branch has the power to create regulatory agencies.

Sérgio Alves, public policy manager at the Latin American Internet Association (Alai), a body based in Uruguayan capital Montevideo that brings together big techs such as Google, Yahoo and MercadoLibre, sees the entity as an active participant in the debate.

“Alai contributed twice to the discussions when the commission [of jurists and lawmakers] was sitting. Some points were accepted, but I think there was an overall lack of opportunity for the industry to really position itself as an industry,” Alves told BNamericas. “We hope to have the opportunity to do that now.”

According to Alves, senator Gomes' office contacted Alai to signal its intention to expand the debate.

Some definitions and concepts present in the bill could hamper the development of the technology and the country's economy, according to Alves.

“There are words there that, perhaps, might be aiming at a banking solution, a telecom algorithm, but which can affect air security systems, for example. So, yes, there are some things to define in the bill, including the categorization of AI risks.”

Alves also advocates for a greater public policy tone in legislation, in addition to control, oversight, accountability and fines.

“It is necessary to find a way for Brazil to have an industrial policy with technology. The only point that touches on the issue in the bill is the regulatory sandbox one. I think there is a lack of impetus, of financing lines, of public policy,” he said.