Brazil’s Algar Telecom close to reach a full fiber network base
Brazilian telecom operator Algar Telecom is expected to soon complete the migration of its existing fixed broadband network to a fiber-based one.
By the end of Q4, the company's broadband service, which accounts for 40.9% of the group's total revenue, reached 98.3% of accesses using fiber optics, up from 93.5% in the same period of 2021, according to the company's financial reports.
Overall, the company reached 773,000 fiber broadband customers last year, adding 69,000. Of this total, 526,900 corresponded to the consumer segment, up 11.4%, and 246,100 to the corporate one, up 6.4%.
In mobile, the company closed 2022 with 4.55mn accesses, up 28.4%, but mainly driven by machine-to-machine connections, which grew by 43.3% to 3.33mn accesses. Human mobile connections, on the other hand, decreased 0.1% to 1.2mn.
Algar posted 715mn reais (US$137mn) net revenues for the quarter, up 0.4%, and 2.8bn reais for the year, up 8.1%.
INVESTMENTS
In 2022, the company slowed expansions to focus on connecting new customers in localities where it operates. As a result, the ratio of operating capex to net operating revenue fell to 17%, compared to 27% in 2021.
Algar invested 120mn reais in Q4 and 476mn reais in the year in expansion, in both cases down by 30%.
Total capex, including spending on existing networks (maintenance capex), fell by 24.1% in the quarter, to 224mn reais, and by 16.1% in the year, to 580mn reais. Only maintenance capex grew. When considering 2021 expenditures of 378mn reais due to the Vogel acquisition, Algar's total capex tumbled by 45.7% last year.
In a recent report, S&P wrote that macroeconomic factors, combined with competition and Algar's smaller geographic presence, would make the company more “conservative” in its investments.
The company also increased its debt, after issuing a series of debentures to finance investments. At the end of the year, net debt reached 2.67bn reais, up 8.9%.
“These increases are due to the funding carried out in February 2022, in the amount of 1.05bn reais, through the 12th public issue of debentures, with the objective of financing investments in the expansion of customers and to promote a debt extension, maintaining the maturities aligned with the company's operating cash generation,” Algar said in a statement.
