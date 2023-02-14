Brazil’s integration and regional development ministry authorized 100mn reais (US$19.3mn) for paving works in Amapá state.

The investment was announced after a meeting between integration and regional development minister Waldez Góes and Amapá’s governor, Clécio Luís.

"The presence of minister Waldez Góes is very symbolic and representative, bringing possibilities to Amapá and its municipalities. We take the opportunity to line up new works, new projects and new investments for the development of the state with the federal government," said the governor in a statement.

Of the total, 58.7mn reais will go to improvements of state highway AP-010 (Josmar Pinto highway). Works are expected to start during H1.

The move is part of a strategy to expand public infrastructure investments, announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he assumed office on January 1.

Recently, Lula has been visiting the US, Argentina and Uruguay. Over the next weeks, he is expected to travel Brazil and announce more investments.