Brazil's Amapá state receives federal infra funding
Brazil’s integration and regional development ministry authorized 100mn reais (US$19.3mn) for paving works in Amapá state.
The investment was announced after a meeting between integration and regional development minister Waldez Góes and Amapá’s governor, Clécio Luís.
"The presence of minister Waldez Góes is very symbolic and representative, bringing possibilities to Amapá and its municipalities. We take the opportunity to line up new works, new projects and new investments for the development of the state with the federal government," said the governor in a statement.
Of the total, 58.7mn reais will go to improvements of state highway AP-010 (Josmar Pinto highway). Works are expected to start during H1.
The move is part of a strategy to expand public infrastructure investments, announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he assumed office on January 1.
Recently, Lula has been visiting the US, Argentina and Uruguay. Over the next weeks, he is expected to travel Brazil and announce more investments.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Lessons learned? What to expect from Lula's new government
Mário Braga, senior analyst for Brazil at Control Risks, spoke with BNamericas about the signs that Lula is giving about his government with the pe...
Diversity is the name of the game for Banco Santander's project finance operations
Edson Ogawa, head of the project finance area at Banco Santander in Brazil, spoke with BNamericas about the bank's plans, the business scenario and...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Campo Grande-Ouro Verde-Perimetral BRT, lot 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Campo Grande-Ouro Verde-Perimetral BRT, lot 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Campo Grande-Ouro Verde-Perimetral BRT, lot 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Pernambuco highways
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Line 6 subway of São Paulo (Laranja)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Extension of line 2 (Green) of the São Paulo Metro, Vila Prudente-Penha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: RSC-287 highway concession
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: South Integration Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Northeast Lots (Lot NE 5)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Northeast Lots (Lot NE 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. (Consbem)
-
Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. is a Brazilian infrastructure firm founded in 1989. It has technical expertise in projects related to airports, metro rail systems, sanitati...
- Company: Ecorodovias Infraestructura e Logistica S.A. (EcoRodovias)
-
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística (EcoRodovias) is a Brazilian highway concessionaire and logistics services provider. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages the Ecovia...
- Company: Toniolo, Busnello S.A. - Túneis, Terraplenagens e Pavimentações (TBSA)
-
The Brazilian construction company A Toniolo, Busnello has been involved in the infrastructure sector since 1945. The firm provides engineering services in areas such as tunnel,...
- Company: Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. (Construcap)
-
Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. has been active in the Brazilian market for nearly 70 years and is one of the country's largest engineering, procurement and construct...
- Company: FLSmidth Brasil
-
FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...
- Company: Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C)
-
Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C) is an international holding company owned by multinational conglomerate Techint. The company focuses on project management,...
- Company: Great Ocean Serviços Marítimos Ltda. (Great Ocean)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia S.A. (Concremat)
-
Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia S.A. (Concremat), founded in 1972 –although its origins go back to 1952– is Brazilian engineering company with headquarters in Rio de Janeiro a...