Brazil’s Americanet bets on Wi-Fi 6 to grow broadband sales

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 10, 2023
Client Base Technology Hardware and Equipment Company Wi-Fi/WiMax Wi-Fi Internet Service Provider Fixed broadband
Brazil’s Americanet bets on Wi-Fi 6 to grow broadband sales

Brazilian internet service provider Americanet is planning to replace the routers of its 600,000 residential customers across 200 localities with Wi-Fi 6 devices to facilitate the wireless technology for residential fixed networks.

With the implementation of the new standard, Americanet expects to achieve a 20% residential broadband sales growth this year.

The announcement comes after market leader Claro said it will offer 750Mbps internet via Wi-Fi 6 for residential clients and SMEs in 200 localities.

Americanet has 10,000 routers stocked. It plans to replace 10,000-12,000 units per month.

The Wi-Fi Alliance has three wireless network standards defined and which are evolutions of Wi-Fi 5: Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which are on the market and can reach speeds close to 10Gbps; and Wi-Fi 7, which is under development and should appear in 2023 with speeds of up to 36Gbps.

The Wi-Fi 6 routers offered by Americanet are based on the mesh architecture, which consists of a series of modules, or extenders, positioned throughout the environment to distribute the internet signal evenly, the company said in a statement.

It did not reveal investments in the program or the equipment suppliers.

In an interview with BNamericas in February, CEO Lincoln Oliveira said the company aimed to invest around 200mn reais (US$38mn) overall this year.

Americanet has nearly 50,000km of fiber networks, connecting more than 250 locations in 10 Brazilian states. This structure includes fiber built and added through acquisitions. According to Oliveira, the company now has close to 3mn homes passed with fiber.

The goal for the year is to add at least 80,000 residential customers. In 2022, Americanet added roughly 214,000 residential and corporate customers.

WI-FI MARKET

According to a market analysis by Emergen Research, the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market is expected to reach US$27.4bn in sales by 2028. Leading manufacturers of these devices include Huawei, Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel, Linksyis.

Among other Brazilian telcos betting on Wi-Fi 6 are Vip Telecom, in partnership with Fiber X and Huawei, and Oi, which launched the service for corporate customers.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm, in partnership with Cambium and Telium, is testing the use of Wi-Fi 6 in outdoor areas in the country.

US firm CommScope is also among the manufacturers betting on the emergence of advanced Wi-Fi systems for both indoor and outdoor usage, regional sales VP Marcos Takanohashi told BNamericas in an interview last year.

