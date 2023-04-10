Brazil’s Americanet bets on Wi-Fi 6 to grow broadband sales
Brazilian internet service provider Americanet is planning to replace the routers of its 600,000 residential customers across 200 localities with Wi-Fi 6 devices to facilitate the wireless technology for residential fixed networks.
With the implementation of the new standard, Americanet expects to achieve a 20% residential broadband sales growth this year.
The announcement comes after market leader Claro said it will offer 750Mbps internet via Wi-Fi 6 for residential clients and SMEs in 200 localities.
Americanet has 10,000 routers stocked. It plans to replace 10,000-12,000 units per month.
The Wi-Fi Alliance has three wireless network standards defined and which are evolutions of Wi-Fi 5: Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which are on the market and can reach speeds close to 10Gbps; and Wi-Fi 7, which is under development and should appear in 2023 with speeds of up to 36Gbps.
The Wi-Fi 6 routers offered by Americanet are based on the mesh architecture, which consists of a series of modules, or extenders, positioned throughout the environment to distribute the internet signal evenly, the company said in a statement.
It did not reveal investments in the program or the equipment suppliers.
In an interview with BNamericas in February, CEO Lincoln Oliveira said the company aimed to invest around 200mn reais (US$38mn) overall this year.
Americanet has nearly 50,000km of fiber networks, connecting more than 250 locations in 10 Brazilian states. This structure includes fiber built and added through acquisitions. According to Oliveira, the company now has close to 3mn homes passed with fiber.
The goal for the year is to add at least 80,000 residential customers. In 2022, Americanet added roughly 214,000 residential and corporate customers.
WI-FI MARKET
According to a market analysis by Emergen Research, the global Wi-Fi 6 devices market is expected to reach US$27.4bn in sales by 2028. Leading manufacturers of these devices include Huawei, Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel, Linksyis.
Among other Brazilian telcos betting on Wi-Fi 6 are Vip Telecom, in partnership with Fiber X and Huawei, and Oi, which launched the service for corporate customers.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm, in partnership with Cambium and Telium, is testing the use of Wi-Fi 6 in outdoor areas in the country.
US firm CommScope is also among the manufacturers betting on the emergence of advanced Wi-Fi systems for both indoor and outdoor usage, regional sales VP Marcos Takanohashi told BNamericas in an interview last year.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
The plans of Brazil's BRQ to keep growing this year
The multinational IT group aims to boost its US operations and targets two-digit revenue growth, BNamericas was told.
The state of play in Brazil’s telecoms market
BNamericas provides an update on the sector's coverage levels and competitive landscape.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Humboldt Project (Trans-Pacific Submarine Cable, Asia-South America)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Optical Mesh - Santos Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 00)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Oi trunk network
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ligga Telecomunicações S.A. (Ligga Telecom)
-
Ligga Telecom, formerly Copel Telecom, is a subsidiary of Companhia Paraenense de Energia and offers telecommunications and communications services. During 2015, the firm served...
- Company: Santa Paulina Engenharia Ltda. (Santa Paulina Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Modular Data Centers Indústria Comércio e Serviços S.A. (Modular Data Centers)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: AP Geradores
- Company: Innovação Engenharia Ltda.
- Company: Tim S.A. (TIM Brasil)
-
TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunication provider offering mobile and fixed telephony services, access to the Internet via modems, tablets, and mobile phones (3G and 4G), as we...
- Company: Next Level Telecom Ltda. (NLT Telecom)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: eBazar.com.br Ltda. (MercadoLivre)
-
MercadoLivre is the Brazilian subsidiary of Argentina-based regional C2C online auction site MercadoLibre and US auctions giant eBay, which has a minority stake. Ebay and the Ar...
- Company: Nabiax Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Piemonte Holding de Participacoes S.A. (Piemonte Holding)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...