Brazil's CSN raises US$1.4bn for pellet feed plant

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Mining Companies Capex Financing Commercial Bank Investment Bank Iron ore Private Investment
Brazilian steelmaker CSN and its iron ore mining subsidiary CSN Mineração raised US$1.4bn to advance with the new pellet feed plant at the Casa de Pedra mine in Minas Gerais state.

"This operation aims to support the companies in its projects to build a new pellet feed plant (P15) at the Casa de Pedra mine, aiming to ensure the supply of high-quality iron ore to its customers, helping in their decarbonization strategies for the steel sector," the firms said in a joint statement.

The financing is in the form of a 12-year prepayment export loan facility with a series of banks.

"The fact that it is a long-term operation gives important financial breathing room for the company to advance with investments in this project without putting pressure on the debt level of the conglomerate," Pedro Galdi, mining and metals equity analyst at Mirae Asset Wealth Management, told BNamericas.

Most of the financing, or US$980mn was obtained from the Japan Bank For International Cooperation.

The other US$420mn was from a syndicate of banks comprising BNP Paribas, Citibank, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan Chase, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, secured by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.

THE PROJECT

P15 is one of Brazil’s main iron ore projects, with startup estimated for 4Q25 and production capacity of 15Mt.

In December, CSN Mineração announced capex of 13.8bn reais (US$2.7bn) for 2023-27. With the investment, the company looks to increase its own production and the purchase of iron ore from third parties from 34Mt last year to 68Mt in 2027.

