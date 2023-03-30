Amid uncertainties in the macroeconomic scenario, Brazilian internet service provider (ISP) Desktop plans to be much more cautious about allocating capital to investments this year, including for expansions and acquisitions, according to its executives.

“We're committed to doing more with less,” chief revenue officer Ermindo Cecchetto told investors in an earnings call.

In full-year 2022, Desktop’s adjusted capex amounted to 514mn reais (US$100mn), up from 389mn reais in 2021. However, since the last few months of 2022, the company has been slowing spending to gain better control of costs.

Of the total capex in 2022, 128mn reais went on network expansion, both in new and existing regions, to support additional demand for its services. Another 185mn reais went on adding new customers to its base.

The company ended 2022 with 3.9mn homes passed with fiber, up 32% year-on-year, of which 809,000 were clients, which was also a 32% increase.

Desktop said that it was the company with the largest proportional growth in subscribers last year, among the main ISPs and carriers in the country.

Despite the slowdown in network expansion, the ISP ended the year with over 48,000km of fiber deployed, growth of 19% (or 8,000km) compared with the end of 2021, reaching 145 cities, 23 more year-on-year.

The network comprises 9,000km of backbone and 39,000km of FTTH access.

Part of the firm's growth is due to M&As. Desktop added 123,000 homes passed in 4Q22, but only 60,000 of those came from its own deployments, with the rest contributed by acquisitions.

“This reduction in the pace of network construction versus 1H22 reflects the suitability of the strategy for organic growth, given the more challenging outlook for the macroeconomic scenario,’ the company said.

During October-December, Desktop concluded the acquisition of IDC Telecom, its ninth purchase, adding 37,000 new subscribers in around 10 cities located in São Paulo state’s Vale do Paraíba region.

The company's net additions of clients excluding acquisitions fell by 37% quarter-on-quarter in 4Q22, reaching 24,000.

In full-year 2022, Desktop's net revenue more than doubled to 710mn reais, with net income surging 60% to 70mn reais.

TAMING OPEX AND CAPEX

Desktop’s executives list four initiatives being undertaken for more controlled and efficient opex and capex.

The first entails a greater focus on digital transformation in financial, commercial, marketing and field operations. A new digital platform is expected to fully integrate these areas, generating synergies and greater efficiency.

A second initiative is a reduction in the pace of network construction. According to CEO Denio Alves Lindo, Desktop’s existing infrastructure is enough to allow the company to plug in new clients for the coming quarters without much expansion.

The executives also expect the company to be much more agile in the integration and capture of synergies of acquired assets. New M&As remain on the radar, but CFO Bruno Leão said Desktop will be "even more careful in the quality of assets, due diligence, prices and terms."

During the call with investors, Leão also said that Desktop was seeking to renegotiate contracts with suppliers, which would include systems and cable providers.

WI-FI 6

Regarding new initiatives, the company is betting on offering added-value services to selected clients to produce higher ARPU.

In the coming months, the ISP is due to announce partnerships to offer gaming, music and connected home services, the latter including enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities.

"We are going to bring Wi-Fi 6 to our subscribers in our second semester. We're going to be the first company in Brazil to deliver this to the subscriber," pledged Lindo.