Brazil’s Eletrobras plans to sell 27 special purpose entities in 2023
Brazil’s Eletrobras plans to sell its stakes in 27 special purpose entities (SPEs) this year, the company said on Tuesday.
At the end of 2022, Eletrobras – which was privatized last year – held interests in 74 SPEs, and its goal is to reach the end of this year with 31 SPEs.
Besides the sales, the reduction involves seven SPE terminations and nine incorporations.
The shares in the SPEs are owned either via the holding company or its subsidiaries Furnas, Chesf, Eletronorte and CGT Eletrosul.
Through the SPEs, Eletrobras works in partnership with other companies in the implementation and operation of power plants, transmission lines and substations.
Eletrobras’s total installed generation capacity at the end of 2022 was 55.8GW, of which 53GW was based on hydro power.
In the transmission segment, the company operates approximately 74,000km of power lines.
During an investors conference call held Tuesday, CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr. highlighted that Eletrobras plans to grow in the electricity trading area, which is expected to account for about 50% of its revenues within five years.
At the moment, the group is avoiding selling short-term products, whose prices are currently on the floor at approximately 70 reais (US$13.3) per MWh, he said
Given such a scenario, Eletrobras has been focusing on larger volumes with longer terms, of four or five years, aiming at higher prices.
“We’ve been able to work, for example, with sanitation and automobile companies, with contracts above 140 reais/MWh. We recently closed at least two contracts at this level,” Ferreira Jr. said.
The CEO said the company will be participating in this year's power transmission tenders.
Eletrobras posted a net profit of 3.64bn reais for 2022, down from 5.71bn reais the previous year.
Net revenues totaled 34.1bn reais, almost flat compared to 34.6bn reais in 2021.
