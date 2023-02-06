Brazil’s Eneva is investing to boost its liquified natural gas output in the Azulão field complex (pictured), a press officer confirmed to BNamericas.

Located in the Solimões basin in Amazonas state, the asset provides fuel for the Jaguatirica II thermal plant in neighboring Roraima state.

The company is also working to speed up road transportation of the LNG to the plant, the press officer said.

Set to be ready in 1H23, the expansion projects are being carried out as Jaguatirica II’s fuel stock levels have constantly remained low, according to local electric power distributor Roraima Energia.

Eneva claims that the main reason for the short autonomy of Jaguatirica, which has varied between two and three days on average, is bad traffic conditions on the BR-174 highway.

This situation demands attention because of the potential need for a rapid increase in generation from diesel-fueled thermoelectric plants, according to the mines and energy ministry (MME).

“Eneva is constantly seeking to provide more security to the system and underscores that Jaguatirica II’s operations have never been interrupted due to lack of inputs since it was started,” said the press officer.

Roraima is the only state that is not connected to the national grid. Last year, the federal government signed an agreement to settle indigenous-related issues to comply with the conditions set out in the construction plan of the Tucuruí transmission line, which will make the link to the grid.