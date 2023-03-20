Following activation in southern city Curitiba of its second datacenter, Brazilian private cloud provider Eveo plans to open at least three new sites in the country over the next two years, COO and co-founder Lucas Vanzin told BNamericas.

“We’re looking a lot at the northeast as the next region, followed by the center-west and the north. We want to have at least one datacenter in each region, and then expand within those regions,” said Vanzin.

“In this sense, the next step would be to start a second datacenter in São Paulo, and instead of a second one in Curitiba, perhaps one in Porto Alegre,” he added.

According to Vanzin, with the arrival of 5G, latency becomes the priority issue for corporate services, hence the need to have datacenters spread across regions to improve the delivery of services to customers.

In Brazil’s northeast, the company is considering either Fortaleza (Ceará state) or Recife (Pernambuco) as locations. The advantage of Fortaleza is that the city is already the second largest connectivity hub in Brazil and the main arrival point for international submarine links and cables.

Recife, in turn, has fewer datacenters, “so we have a blue ocean to explore,” said the COO.

As Eveo's sites are not as massive as colocation or hyperscaler facilities, but rather focused on private cloud services for companies, construction and activation are not necessarily complex or excessively long.

As such, Vanzin believes that a datacenter in the northeast could be up and running by the end of this year or early 2024.

The company foresees 20mn reais (US$3.80mn) in investments in 2023. Resources will come from its own cash, but Vanzin does not rule out tapping the market or resorting to a bank loan in the near future, if conditions improve, to support the growth of operations.

PRIVATE CLOUD

Eveo has a base of 600 clients in Brazil, mostly companies providing voice over IP telephony, software management (ERP), IT systems and tech companies in general that resell cloud but prefer not to set up their own infrastructure.

“There are datacenter companies that are like real estate. They build a facility, a warehouse, infrastructure to offer space for cloud providers and internet providers. Our role is different. We are a private cloud provider.”

The company offers equipment inside a datacenter for the customer to maintain their own servers.

Eveo offers two formats: either the client hires the equipment from Eveo and sets up the cloud themselves, or the client provides the prerequisites to Eveo, which is responsible for setting up the private cloud for the client.

It is a model similar to that of several other companies operating in the private cloud niche in Brazil.

Private clouds are more compact and dense than hyperscale servers. According to Vanzin, with the same rack Eveo can serve a company with 10,000 or 20,000 employees.

“That's why it doesn't make sense to talk about MW capacity or the number of racks for our sites. It makes more sense talking about how much computational power it supports. In Curitiba, we are starting with 200 hypervisors [ultra-dense servers] to support customers' clouds.”

Currently, there are 10 clouds, or 10 clients, hosted in Curitiba.

Eveo's goal is to expand its main São Paulo operations and gradually migrate customers to the Curitiba datacenter. The latter, for its part, will also function as a back-up operation for the São Paulo site.

These hypervisors support 5,000 virtual machines and 2 petabytes of storage, Vanzin said. The company intends to reach 400 hypervisors in Curitiba by the end of the year.