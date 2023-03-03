This is a machine translation of TIM's press release

Rio de Janeiro, March 3, 2023 – Fazenda Água Santa, one of the main potato producers in the country, can now rely on TIM connectivity to its plants in Minas Gerais and Bahia. The company is one of the main suppliers for Bem Brasil Alimentos, the frozen pre-fried potato industry and part of Grupo Rocheto, a reference in the retail and food sector. TIM's 4G will serve the units and farms located in Perdizes and Sacramento (MG) and Jaborandi (BA) of Grupo Água Santa, headquartered in Perdizes. This is TIM's first coverage contract with a company in the potato segment.

One of the main improvements that connectivity will bring to Fazenda Água Santa is related to logistical processes: with 4G, it will be possible to integrate raw material traceability tools, increasing transport security throughout the chain. The expectation is that the coverage area in the three properties will include more than 66 thousand hectares, around 109 rural properties and 5 thousand people in the surroundings of the units.

For Alexandre Dal Forno, director of IoT & 5G Market Development at TIM Brasil, the largest 4G coverage in the country, with more than 12 million hectares, serving crops such as soy, corn, cotton and sugar cane, is a differential for companies who need to implement connectivity projects: “ We are constantly expanding and we want to collaborate with digital transformation and inclusion initiatives for agribusiness, improving management, reducing costs and optimizing resources. In addition, this project is special because it is a pioneer at TIM with a great producer, which allows us to learn more about this important culture”.

“In the rural environment, the internet has become an important input. Connectivity in the field is essential for us to take advantage of all the technology embedded in our processes and equipment, as the sector's advances do not stop and the internet at the headquarters is no longer enough, requiring new investments. This partnership with TIM aims to cover areas where we do not have any kind of connectivity so that we can monitor the performance of our operations, in this way we obtain useful information in real time, streamlining decision-making”, says Germano Rodrigues Ferreira, Manager of IT at Grupo Água Santa .

He exemplifies that a connected device can issue an alert to the company's operations center, which can make a decision and perform an instant correction, sending commands to the operator. “In addition to the property, all those who are in the surroundings also receive the 4G signal from the operator and this has a direct impact on the lives of small producers who do not even have a telephone signal available at their headquarters”, he says.

For Isidro Velasco Rios, director of Grupo Água Santa, the sustainable growth of a company involves investments in technology and communication. “Faster and more accurate communication will enable the company to more efficiently optimize and capture available innovations. Also remembering that the concept of longevity refers to social responsibility and this project also contributes to society, considering that the 4G signal will be available to everyone who is transiting in the vicinity of the developments”, he says.

About Grupo Água Santa

The Água Santa Group has been operating in the Agribusiness niche since the 1990s. In addition to the potato crop, the group explores cereals (soy, corn, wheat and sorghum), coffee, forests and livestock. With the mission of producing healthy food in an efficient and sustainable way, the group has guided its activities with a special focus on the longevity of the business. For this, the foundation that permeates all operations of the group's companies are values such as work, entrepreneurship, simplicity, efficiency and ethics.

About TIM

“Evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, a leading operator in mobile coverage and 4G presence. Pioneer in 5G tests, it is also ready to be a protagonist of the technology that will revolutionize different sectors of society, in line with its signature: “Imagine the possibilities”. Committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it is part of important portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the Novo Mercado, S&P/B3 Brasil ESG and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain ISO 37001 certification for combating bribery. It is also part of the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.



