Brazil's Ibram asks tax authority to make electronic invoices obligatory for gold trades
Brazilian mining association Ibram asked the tax authority to make electronic invoices obligatory for all gold purchases.
Replacing gold trades recorded on paper – including handwritten ones – will help curb, via traceability, the illegal production and sale of gold, Ibram said in a release.
In recent months, Ibram, as well as other mining stakeholders, have asked the authorities to step up the fight against illegal gold mining, mainly in the Amazon rainforest, which is harming the reputation of companies that operate legally.
Over the weekend, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and some of his ministers visited Boa Vista, capital of far north Roraima state, which is currently facing a health crisis in the Yanomami indigenous territory due to reports of malnutrition and high malaria rates.
In a TV interview, Lula said he would step up efforts against illegal mining in the area, which has resulted in the pollution of rivers and scared off wildlife, impacting the living conditions of indigenous people.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Brazil lawmakers to discuss new mining code, 2050 policy
The two items a crucial for the direction the sector will take.
Brazilian mining, metals firms stepping up clean energy projects
Gerdau and Vale are investing to expand their clean energy matrix.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Araguaia (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cajueiro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Aurizona Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Três Estradas (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Serra Sul 120 (Carajas S11D Expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Salobo III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Northern System 240Mtpy (S11D + 10Mpty)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Onça Puma 2nd furnace
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Gelado
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Capanema Maximization (ex-Capanema)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil S.A. (Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil)
-
Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil Ltda. (VSB) is a French-Japanese JV formed by French group Vallorec S.A. and Japanese companies Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo...
- Company: LOTS Group Latin America
-
LOTS Group is an international logistics and technology company born in Sweden. Its subsidiary for Latin America has an office in São Paulo, Brazil and one in Santiago, Chile. P...
- Company: Umicore Brasil Ltda. (Umicore Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Lafaete Locação de Equipamentos (Lafaete Locação)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Kinross Brasil Mineração S.A. (Kinross Brasil Mineração)
-
Kinross Brasil Mineração S.A. is the local subsidiary of Canada's Kinross Gold Corp. The company began operations as a Kinross subsidiary in 2005 and is headquartered in the mun...
- Company: Cedro Mineração Ltda. (Cedro Mineração)
-
Cedro Mineração is a Brazilian mining company specialized in the extraction, processing and commercialization of iron ore. Cedro was founded in 2018 and in 2020 it acquired the ...
- Company: JV Meridian Mineração Jaburi S.A. - Orosur Mining (JV Meridian Mineração Jaburi - Orosur Mining)
-
Meridian Jaburi Mining SA - Orosur Mining JV is a joint venture between Meridian Jaburi Mining SA and Orosur Mining Inc. for the implementation of the Ariquemes project, which i...
- Company: Brazil Iron Ltd. (Brazil Iron Mineração)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Inbras