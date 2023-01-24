Brazil
News

Brazil's Ibram asks tax authority to make electronic invoices obligatory for gold trades

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Environmental conflict Gold Social conflicts Illegal mining Other (Government - Associations - NGOs)
Brazil's Ibram asks tax authority to make electronic invoices obligatory for gold trades

Brazilian mining association Ibram asked the tax authority to make electronic invoices obligatory for all gold purchases.

Replacing gold trades recorded on paper – including handwritten ones – will help curb, via traceability, the illegal production and sale of gold, Ibram said in a release.

In recent months, Ibram, as well as other mining stakeholders, have asked the authorities to step up the fight against illegal gold mining, mainly in the Amazon rainforest, which is harming the reputation of companies that operate legally.

Over the weekend, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and some of his ministers visited Boa Vista, capital of far north Roraima state, which is currently facing a health crisis in the Yanomami indigenous territory due to reports of malnutrition and high malaria rates. 

In a TV interview, Lula said he would step up efforts against illegal mining in the area, which has resulted in the pollution of rivers and scared off wildlife, impacting the living conditions of indigenous people.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Brazil lawmakers to discuss new mining code, 2050 policy

Brazil lawmakers to discuss new mining code, 2050 policy

The two items a crucial for the direction the sector will take.

Brazilian mining, metals firms stepping up clean energy projects

Brazilian mining, metals firms stepping up clean energy projects

Gerdau and Vale are investing to expand their clean energy matrix.

Junior exploration roundup: Azucar, AbraSilver, Meridian and more

Junior exploration roundup: Azucar, AbraSilver, Meridian and more

8 LatAm copper projects aimed at satisfying energy transition demand

8 LatAm copper projects aimed at satisfying energy transition demand

Meridian Mining Assays Significant High-Grade Gold Zone of 26.5m @ 4.2g/t Au from 14.0m

Meridian Mining Assays Significant High-Grade Gold Zone of 26.5m @ 4.2g/t Au from 14.0m

Alcoa inaugurates its first filtration plant in Brazil

Alcoa inaugurates its first filtration plant in Brazil

Alacero points to the prospect of a downturn in the steel sector, driven by global inflation and local monetary policy

Alacero points to the prospect of a downturn in the steel sector, driven by global inflation and local monetary policy

Working group on the Brazilian mining code will hear representatives of government agencies

Working group on the Brazilian mining code will hear representatives of government agencies

Spotlight: Lula’s transition team for the mining and energy sectors

Spotlight: Lula’s transition team for the mining and energy sectors

Junior exploration roundup: Silver Mountain, GoGold, G2 and more

Junior exploration roundup: Silver Mountain, GoGold, G2 and more

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Cajueiro
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Salobo III
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Gelado
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: LOTS Group Latin America
  • LOTS Group is an international logistics and technology company born in Sweden. Its subsidiary for Latin America has an office in São Paulo, Brazil and one in Santiago, Chile. P...
  • Company: Umicore Brasil Ltda.  (Umicore Brasil)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Cedro Mineração Ltda.  (Cedro Mineração)
  • Cedro Mineração is a Brazilian mining company specialized in the extraction, processing and commercialization of iron ore. Cedro was founded in 2018 and in 2020 it acquired the ...
  • Company: Brazil Iron Ltd.  (Brazil Iron Mineração)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Brazil’s WDC Networks expects increase in solar, datacenter projects

Brazil’s WDC Networks expects increase in solar, datacenter projects

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

Double-digit growth forecast for Trinidad peak power demand

Double-digit growth forecast for Trinidad peak power demand

ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

ViaMobilidade to put US$290mn into 2 São Paulo train lines in 2023

What Brazil could do to attract more infra investments

What Brazil could do to attract more infra investments