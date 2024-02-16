Mexico and Brazil
News

Brazil's Obvious Fibra raises venture debt to spur growth

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 16, 2024
Fiber Fintech Company Technology Hardware and Equipment Company Private equity and venture capital Private Investment Internet Service Provider Projects development Innovation Information Technology Companies Software Development Company Development and Integration Bank 5g Bonds and Shares Production Financing Fintech Mergers & Acquisitions Private Equity and Asset Management

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address