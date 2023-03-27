Brazil’s Pacto Energia plans to deploy 100 electric vehicle charging points
Brazil’s Pacto Energia plans to invest 16mn reais (US$3mn) to instal 100 electric vehicle charging points in the country, CEO Rodrigo Pedroso (pictured) told BNamericas.
The project will start with 10 points on 10 roads mainly in the southeast region.
“We want to end the year with these 100 stations, but the challenge is to interconnect all of Brazil,” Pedroso said.
Any driver will be able to use the charging points, but those that buy a monthly subscription will pay relatively less.
The project follows the electrification of the fleet of Pacto’s power distribution firm in Paraná state, Pacto Energia Paraná.
After facing difficulties charging its vehicles, Pacto decided to acquire a factory that makes chargers with 100% local technology, both in terms of hardware and software.
Pacto Energia is a holding company formed by Pedroso’s Eagle group, which has a 70% interest, and the Salberg group with 30%, which is controlled by the Constantino family that owns local airline Gol.
It is also present in the power generation segment, with seven small hydro plants in the states of Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte and Paraná.
In addition, Pacto holds a stake in the Apodi Solar plant, in Ceará state, in partnership with Scatec Solar, and has a pipeline of 120MW of distributed generation projects – 10MW of which are in operation in Goiás, Paraná and Minas Gerais.
In partnership with water companies Emae and Sabesp, Pacto is developing two floating PV solar undertakings in São Paulo with total installed capacity of 40MW, and plans to offer energy services, such as power commercialization, to its clients.
“These two projects have the potential to position Pacto as the largest developer and operator of floating solar in Brazil,” Pedroso said.
Other companies belonging to the group include the PV solar engineering, procurement and construction firm Easy Solar and the solar power startup 77Sol, in addition to ePOP, an online platform for clearing and ceding energy credits from power plants leased by the ePOP COOP consumer cooperative.
In the transmission business, Pacto Energia operates electric substations in Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul states. Contracted in a tender held by watchdog Aneel in 2018, the facilities came online recently.
