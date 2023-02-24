Brazil's Paraná state auctions port terminal
FTS Participações Societárias, a unit of Brazilian port terminal operator Fortesolo, won the PAR50 liquid bulk terminal, offered by Paraná state port authority Portos do Paraná, bidding 1mn reais (US$193,800), while the PAR09 terminal did not attract any interest.
Estimated investment for the 25-year leasing contract is 338mn reais. The auction for both terminals was broadcast via the channel of Brazil's stock exchange.
The PAR50 terminal covers 85,392m2.
Meanwhile, the PAR09 terminal covers 26,576m2 and is used for the handling solid vegetable bulk. Estimated investment is 911mn reais, but a date for a new auction has yet to be announced.
