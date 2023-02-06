Brazil's Paraná state to offer port terminal leasing contracts worth over US$240mn
Paraná state port authority Portos do Paraná will hold an auction to offer leasing contracts for two Paranaguá port terminals that are expected to generate investments worth 1.25bn reais (US$243mn).
The auction for terminals PAR09 and PAR50 will be held February 24 on Brazilian stock exchange B3, according to the tender notice published by Portos do Paraná.
The winners of the 25-year contracts will be the companies that offer the highest fee to the state.
PAR09 has an extension of 26,576m2 and is used for the handling and storage of solid vegetable bulk. The estimated investment in this terminal is around 911mn reais.
Covering an area of 85,392m2, the focus of PAR50 is liquid bulk and the estimated investment is some 338mn reais.
Auctioning leasing contracts has been the most common mechanism used by governments in Brazil to attract private investment to the port sector.
All documents related to the PAR09 auction, including the notice, can be obtained via this link.
The documents related to the PAR050 auction can be seen via this link.
