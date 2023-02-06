Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras launched a tender to hire up to four offshore drilling rigs equipped with dynamic positioning (DP) system.

The auction is split into three lots. The first calls for the chartering of up to two high specification rigs capable of operating in waters 3,048m deep, while the second and third lots involve one rig each for 2,400m.

Services will begin between March and November 2024 for the first and second lots, and between January and November of the same year for the third lot.

The contracts will have a duration of 1,095 days, with the possibility of an extension for the same number of days.

Tender documents are available on Petrobras’ procurement website Petronect (www.petronect.com.br), under ID number 7004009573.

The deadline for the submission of proposals is March 2.

Petrobras has around 20 offshore rigs under contract, a fleet that is expected to grow this year. Brazil’s offshore rig market is extremely tight due to high equipment demand by the NOC and private companies.