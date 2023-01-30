Brazil
Brazil's Petrobras receives bids for up and downstream tenders

Bnamericas Published: Monday, January 30, 2023
Brazil's Petrobras received proposals in a tender where the national oil company will purchase goods and services for its upstream and downstream operations. 

Locar Guindastes and Ocyan submitted bids for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract to revitalize the natural gas network in Campos basin.

Locar’s proposal had the lowest cost at 977mn reais (US$192mn) for lot B, which does not include the supply of subsea flexible pipes, beating Ocyan’s offer of 2.7bn reais. 

The latter was the only company to make a proposal for lot C, which includes the provision of subsea flexible pipes, with a bid of 3.4bn reais. 

No offers were submitted for lot A, which called for the supply of subsea flexible pipes without EPCI services. 

The tender is for the replacement of the Garoupa (PGP-1/ pictured) and Namorado (PNA-1) units with the two subsea manifolds.

For each pipeline that will be disconnected from the platforms, the associated rigid spools will be collected on the seabed and then be disposed as scrap.

Petrobras will now evaluate the best combination of the lowest cost among the lots, based on the difference in value between the EPCI bids and the offers for the scrap disposal contract.

REFINERY REVAMP

Engecampo Engenharia and Norteng Engenharia are bidding for a Petrobras contract to provide revamp works on the first refining train (Trem 1) at the Abreu e Lima (Rnest) refinery, in Pernambuco state. 

Engecampo’s offer for the contract was 96.7mn reais, while Norteng’s proposal was 176mn reais. 

The tender calls for the preparation of the executive project with consistency analysis, construction and assembly, commissioning, operations support, and supply of goods for the expansion and modernization of Trem 1.

