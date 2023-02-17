Brazil’s Petrobras has received proposals for the supply of subsea pipes and umbilicals for its offshore operations.

NOV Flexibles submitted the lowest bid at 1.59bn reais (US$303mn) in a tender involving 80.1km of flexible pipes, below the 1.63bn-real bid of Baker Hughes, the national oil company said in a statement.

In another tender Marine Production Systems (Oceaneering) presented a proposal of 320mn reais to supply 67.2km of electro-hydraulic umbilicals, with associated accessories and services.

MfX do Brasil and Prysmian submitted proposals of 329mn reais and 337mn reais, respectively.

For both tenders, Petrobras will now begin price negotiations with all the participants.

Flexible pipes are designed to connect subsea wells to platforms, working as production or injection lines. Umbilicals link surface and seafloor oil and gas equipment for controls, power or heat.