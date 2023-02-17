Brazil’s Petrobras receives bids in tenders for subsea pipes, umbilicals
Brazil’s Petrobras has received proposals for the supply of subsea pipes and umbilicals for its offshore operations.
NOV Flexibles submitted the lowest bid at 1.59bn reais (US$303mn) in a tender involving 80.1km of flexible pipes, below the 1.63bn-real bid of Baker Hughes, the national oil company said in a statement.
In another tender Marine Production Systems (Oceaneering) presented a proposal of 320mn reais to supply 67.2km of electro-hydraulic umbilicals, with associated accessories and services.
MfX do Brasil and Prysmian submitted proposals of 329mn reais and 337mn reais, respectively.
For both tenders, Petrobras will now begin price negotiations with all the participants.
Flexible pipes are designed to connect subsea wells to platforms, working as production or injection lines. Umbilicals link surface and seafloor oil and gas equipment for controls, power or heat.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
How French biofuel producer Tereos will realize growth potential in Brazil
BNamericas talks with commercial director Gustavo Segantini about the outlook for the year.
Clean delivery: Supergasbras starts unprecedented distribution of bulk LPG in Volkswagen electric truck
An unprecedented project is a partnership with Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, Grupo EGSA and Locadora JUNTU.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: POT-T-327_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: POT-T-304_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: POT-T-281_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: POT-T-391_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: ES-T-528_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: TUC-T-177_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: TUC-T-161_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: TUC-T-154_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: TUC-T-140_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: SEAL-T-167_OP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Energy Paranã Ltda. (Energy Paranã)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Alvopetro S.A. Extração de Petróleo e Gás Natural (Alvopetro Brasil)
-
Alvopetro S.A. Extração de Petróleo e Gás Natural, a subsidiary of Brazil-focused oil company Alvopetro Energy Ltd., is engaged in the development and production of oil and othe...
- Company: Companhia de Gás do Espírito Santo (ES Gás)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: i.Systems S.A. (i.Systems)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Karoon Petróleo & Gas Ltda. (Karoon Brazil)
-
Karoon Petroleo & Gas Ltda. is a Brazilian subsidiary company of Karoon Gas Australia Ltd. incorporated in 2008, which is mainly engaged in the exploration and extraction of oil...
- Company: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras Brasil)
-
Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) is a state-controlled Brazilian mixed capital company founded in 1953 in Rio de Janeiro that is dedicated to oil and gas exploration; producti...
- Company: Raízen Energia S.A. (Raízen)
-
Raízen Energia S.A., a JV between Anglo-Dutch giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Brazilian biofuel major Cosan S.A., offers sugar and ethanol products in Brazil. The São Paulo-base...
- Company: PJSC Gazprom do Brasil (Gazprom do Brasil)
-
PJSC Gazprom do Brasil is the representative office for Brazil of Gazprom, the global energy company based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Gazprom focuses on geological exploration, ...
- Company: Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. (Honeywell Brasil)
-
Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. is the local branch of US firm Honeywell International Inc. The Sao Paulo-based firm has 13 facilities in the country which include three manufacturin...