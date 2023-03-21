Brazil’s Petrobras set to begin new FPSO operations in Búzios field
The Almirante Barroso FPSO of Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras is set to begin operations in April, a source with knowledge of the matter told BNamericas, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The fifth platform to be installed in the Búzios field, Almirante Barroso arrived from China at the Brasfels shipyard in Rio de Janeiro last October for the commissioning and acceptance test phases.
In February, it left the shipyard bound for the final location, in the Santos basin pre-salt, 180km off Rio’s coast.
The FPSO is capable of processing 150,000b/d of oil, 6Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day) of gas, 240,000b/d of water injection, and it has a minimum storage capacity of 1.4Mb of oil.
Japan’s Modec is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, mobilization chartering and operations of Almirante Barroso, including topsides processing equipment as well as hull and marine systems.
Sofec, a Modec company, designed and supplied the spread mooring system for the floating unit.
Búzios produced 771,713boe/d in February, about 20% of national output, according to the latest figures from sector regulator ANP.
The field's production is currently carried out through FPSOs P-74, P-75, P-76 and P-77.
By 2027, Petrobras plans to install six more FPSOs in Búzios: Almirante Tamandaré, P-78, P-79, P-80, P-82 and P-83.
This year, three additional floating production units are scheduled to come online: Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery, in the Marlim field, and Sepetiba, in Mero.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Brazil’s Petrobras set to begin new FPSO operations in Búzios field
The fifth platform to be installed in the pre-salt field is capable of producing 150,000b/d.
Why Brazil looks to boost oil refining capacity
The federal government has made the expansion of infrastructure to guarantee domestic fuel supply a strategic goal.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block POT-T-170
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-180
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-181
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-191
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-192
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-88
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-84
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-82
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-34
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-32
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Pro‐Tech Engenharia Química Ltda. (Pro‐Tech Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Green Brasil Consultoria Assessoria Ambiental Ltda. (Green Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Intech Engenharia Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. (Intech Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Alfa Laval Ltda. (Alfa Laval Brasil)
-
Alfa Laval Ltda. (Brasil) is a subsidiary of Alfa Laval Corporate AB and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Established in 1959, the Brazilian branch has continued to expand...
- Company: DOF Subsea Brasil Serviços Ltda
- Company: Bosch Rexroth Ltda. (Bosch Rexroth)
-
Bosch Rexroth is a provider of drive and control technology services for mobile and machinery applications, factory automation, and engineering and renewable energy services. Ba...