Telecom tower firms operating in Brazil have stepped up their opposition against the commercial and infrastructure-sharing agreement between Winity Telecom and Telefônica Brasil.

Winity is a telecom wholesale company created by the Pátria group.

In a 38-page document sent to Brazilian antitrust body Cade regarding the analysis of the proposed alliance, local trade group Abrintel claims the deal harms market competition and distorts the rules of the 5G auction, which was held in November 2021.

Abrintel represents the leading tower players in the country.

In the document, the group includes a market analysis by economist César Mattos, who recommends the rejection of deal.

“One of the possibilities is to simply reject the operation for going directly against the pro-competition objective of the 700MHz auction...as was the case in Cade's final decision on the merger of Oi Mobile and incumbent companies,” reads the document.

A second option, according to Abrintel and Mattos, would be for Cade to force Winity to give priority to small carriers with “fair and reasonable” price conditions. And only after this would Winity be allowed to sign agreements with large telcos.

THE HEART OF THE MATTER

Winity was created by Pátria to participate in the 5G auction and to operate as a wholesale telco, providing infrastructure and access to other telcos.

After snapping up 700MHz licenses, Winity announced in August a wholesale contract with Telefônica Brasil, under which the latter will use the former's passive infrastructure and spectrum to expand mobile coverage.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telefônica would be entitled to lease up to 3,500 of Winity’s cellular sites through 2030. Winity also leased to Telefônica, for up to 20 years, a 5MHz+5MHz portion of its 700MHz spectrum band, representing coverage of 1,100 localities.

Finally, Winity and Telefônica signed a roaming agreement, which may evolve into a radio access network-sharing agreement, depending on the amount of traffic.

Other companies say the deal gives Telefônica exclusive access to substantial spectrum blocks, squeezing out regional players. Also, that the band in question was tendered by Anatel in the 5G auction for smaller carriers and internet service providers, not at incumbent telcos who already bought those frequencies.

Those against the deal highlight that the leading players - Telefônica, Claro and TIM - held onto their respective 10MHz+10MHz blocks in the 700MHz band, which is why Anatel prohibited them from bidding in the auction.

Telefônica will also hire Winity to build towers and passive infrastructure to expand its presence in the country's largest cities, something which smaller players say will lead to increased market concentration.

In an interview with BNamericas in January, Luiz Henrique Barbosa, CEO of telecom association Telcomp, accused Telefónica of brokering the deal to restrict market access.

“Basically, it’s disguised as a sharing agreement something that is actually Telefónica creating an entry barrier for smaller companies,” said Barbosa. “It’s clearly a market and spectrum-blocking maneuver for those cities where it was contemplated.”

Telefônica and Winity have rejected the claims, arguing that the agreement does not deviate from the 5G auction’s 700MHz block proposition and that it is complying with existing regulations.

There is widespread market expectation that Anatel's board will block the deal, or at least impose significant limitations and conditions for its approval.

The regulator has adopted a cautious tone in public as the case is still being analyzed, but two weeks ago Anatel's legal area recommended the rejection of the deal.

The Brazilian telco tower industry is set to invest around 6bn reais (US$1.14bn) in infrastructure deployment during 2022-25, a period that includes the country’s first 5G phase, Luciano Stutz, head of Abrintel, told BNamericas in an interview last year. In the past 10 years, companies have invested 15bn reais.