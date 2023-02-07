Brazil
Brazil's Tocantins state plans to launch airport tender

Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Brazil's Tocantins state is planning to launch a 30mn reais (US$5.80mn) airport construction tender for tourism hub Jalapão.

The airport will be based in São Félix do Tocantins municipality, around 260km from state capital Palmas, according to a press release.

However, a timetable or construction deadline were not unveiled.

