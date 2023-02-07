Brazil's Tocantins state plans to launch airport tender
Brazil's Tocantins state is planning to launch a 30mn reais (US$5.80mn) airport construction tender for tourism hub Jalapão.
The airport will be based in São Félix do Tocantins municipality, around 260km from state capital Palmas, according to a press release.
However, a timetable or construction deadline were not unveiled.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
'We are building the blocks for the private network ecosystem in Latin America'
BNamericas spoke to Thiago Viola, head of IBM Cloud in Latin America, about the company's industrial 5G projects, private networks and edge computing.
Brazil: Siemens technology is used in MRS Logística's digital solution for unmanned trains
Locomotives can be remotely controlled ensuring safety and automation for the system. The project is already in operation and has been implemented ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: TRACKS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Road concession in Rio Grande do Sul (Block 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: EF-A16 Railway, Colatina - Linhares section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: São Paulo intercity railway - Trem Intercidades (TIC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Submerso project (Santos-Guarujá tunnel)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Lines 8 (Diamante) and 9 (Esmeralda) of the São Paulo Metropolitan Transportation Network (São Paulo Metro)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Railway Track EF-A07
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Salvador - Itaparica bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Terraplenagem e Obras Rodoviárias Construções Ltda. (TORC)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Consórcio Nova Ponte
- Company: Arteris S.A. (Arteris)
-
Arteris S.A. is a Brazilian highway concessionaire engaged in the operation and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. The company owns nine concessionaires which are res...
- Company: Moysés & Pires Sociedade de Advogados - Infraplan Consultoria Ltda. - Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira Ltda. - Proficenter Negócios em Infraes... (Moysés & Pires Sociedade de Advogados - Infraplan Consultoria - Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira - Proficenter Negócios em Infraestrutura)
- Company: TCL Tecnologia e Construções Ltda. (TCL Tecnologia e Construções)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Senpar Ltda. (Senpar)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Consórcio Future ATP - LOGIT - JGP - Queiroz Maluf
-
Consortium Future ATP - LOGIT - JGP - Queiroz Maluf is a company formed by Future ATP Servicios de Engenharia Consultativa Ltda, JGP Consultoria e Participações Ltda., LOGIT Eng...
- Company: Consorcio Concremat-JNS