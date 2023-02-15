Brazil's train manufacturers looking at bleak 2023
Brazil’s train manufacturing sector is pessimistic about 2023.
"Our forecast for 2023 is not positive since the current backlog for this year is at around 600 wagons and 29 locomotives so far. We are unlikely to reach the levels seen in 2022, which was already a year of decline," Vicente Abate, president of rail equipment manufacturer association Abifer told BNamericas.
Last year, 1,300 freight wagons and 54 freight locomotives were delivered but no sales in the passenger segment were registered, according to Abifer. In 2021, 1,800 freight wagons and 67 locomotives were delivered, plus 35 passenger trains.
Abate blamed economic uncertainty and delayed concession renewals.
"Perhaps in 2024 and 2025 we will see more positive years, with some rail projects tending to advance, as is the case of mining company Bamin in Bahia state," said Abate.
Bahia Mineração (Bamin), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Eurasian Resources Group, is investing 20bn reais (US$3.84bn) to develop Pedra de Ferro mine in Caetité, Bahia state, along with the construction of section 1 of the Oeste-Leste (Fiol) and the Porto Sul rail lines.
Malha Oeste concession
The government announced on Wednesday in the official gazette that logistics company Rumo's Malha Oeste concession will remain with the firm for the next 24 months, after which a new contract will be offered.
In 2020, Rumo announced plans to return the concession, which was set to expire in 2026. Rumo wanted to focus on other concessions that demanded high investments.
Companies may return concessions for any reason, but the process is slow and authorities analyze if any party to the contract must pay compensation.
The Malha Oeste decision is negative, since the lack of an auction means no new investment announcements and train purchase orders, according to Abate.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's train manufacturers looking at bleak 2023
Economic uncertainty and delayed concession renewals are to blame, BNamericas was told.
Spotlight: Lula's plans to jump-start the economy
A housing program and tax measures are two items with which Brazil's government wants to cushion the expected slowdown this year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: LNG Regasification Terminal - São Paulo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: DP World Santos Port Terminal Expansion (former Embraport)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Juscelino Kubtischeck railway (EFJK) (Barra de São Francisco-Brasília, EF-030)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: BA-052 route improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Southeast bypass for the Natal metropolitan region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Expansion and Modernization of Line 1 of the Federal District Metro - Samambaia Section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Guaratuba Bridge and its accesses
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Estrada de Ferro EF-233 railway (Suape/PE - Curral Novo/PI)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: São Paulo metro line 9-Emerald extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Belo Horizonte north beltway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Alliance4E Engenharia Ltda. (Alliance4E Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Singapura Construção e Montagens Industriais Ltda. (Singapura)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: AUTPRO Elétrica e Automação Ltda. (AUTPRO)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: SANDECH Consultoria em Engenharia e Gestão Ltda. (SANDECH)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Minerbo Fuchs Engenharia S.A. (Minerbo Fuchs)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Abelv Engenharia Ltda. (Abelv Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Green Brasil Consultoria Assessoria Ambiental Ltda. (Green Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Intech Engenharia Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. (Intech Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Haver & Boecker Latinoamericana Maquinas Ltda. (Haver & Boecker Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...