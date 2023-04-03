Brazilian internet service provider (ISP) Unifique has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Santa Catarina-based ISP Brick Serviços Digitais for almost 10mn reais (US$2mn), Unifique said in a statement.

Brick Telecom is a small firm that has been operating since 2012 and has approximately 7,000 residential and corporate fiber broadband customers in the city of Gaspar.

Of the total to be paid by Unifique, 51.6% will be in cash and 40.9% will be disbursed in 36 monthly and consecutive installments, the company said.

The remaining 7.5% will be paid in a single installment in the 60th month of the contract announcement.

Brick Telecom uses the infrastructure of a third-party company from the same economic group for data transport. This company's name was not made public.

Unifique said that it will “lease this network with a purchase option while planning the migration of customers to its own network, as it already operates in the city of Gaspar.”

Unifique ended February with 2% of the country's fiber broadband market, equivalent to 625,000 accesses, plus 79,700 fixed telephony and 25,100 pay-TV contracts via fiber, according to data reported to regulator Anatel.

However, it leads the Santa Catarina market with 24.4% of the total 1.8mn fiber broadband accesses in the state, as of February.

Unifique reported a record net profit of 32.3mn reais in Q4, up 41.5% year-on-year. Profits for the full year reached 130mn reais, rising 61.7%. Net operating revenues were 678mn reais for the year, an increase of 48.1%.

The company also had 2.7mn homes passed with fiber (up 65.3%) at year-end.

Unifique's fiber network spans over 30,000km in Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul states, regions where the company is preparing to launch 5G networks. The first 5G tests started in December 2022.

The company has an obligation assumed in the 5G spectrum auction to cover cities with up to 30,000 inhabitants with a 5G signal by 2030. According to Unifique, this comprises 421 cities in Rio Grande do Sul and 247 in Santa Catarina.

RENEWABLE

In related news, Unifique announced it plans to activate two more photovoltaic solar power plants this year, in the municipalities of Planalto Alegre and São Bento do Sul in Santa Catarina, to supply its business.

Unifique has a photovoltaic plant in the city of Timbó, where it is based, supplying 100% of the needs of its distribution center. The energy and surplus credits generated are used in the units in Itajaí and Jaraguá do Su, the company said in its sustainability report.

The Timbó plant has a generation capacity of 150kW.

Together with the two plants that are in the finalization and activation phase, with capacity of 850kW (Planalto Alegre) and 75kW (São Bento), solar will have a total gross capacity of 1,075kW. for the company.

According to Unifique, as of December 31, 2022, the energy produced in Timbó prevented the emission of 89t of CO2, producing annual savings of about 200,000 reais on energy bills.