Cabei foresees 'rough' year ahead
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) expects 2023 to be a rough year for the economy, with another Fed interest rate hike of at least 25 basis points.
“It’s a rough year. We’ve held talks with our governors and they expect 2023 to be harsh, and interest rates to climb a bit more this year,” the bank’s CEO Dante Mossi (pictured) told BNamericas in an interview on Thursday. “We are hopeful that by next year inflation will be under control.”
Mossi said a 20-year Cabei loan currently has an interest rate of approximately 7%, which is “still competitive.”
“However, and sadly, we have to pass on those high financial costs to the member countries and that obviously puts a lot of financial pressure debt-wise, so they are more careful with the projects,” he added.
The US Federal Reserve hiked the policy rate by 25 basis points on March 22 in an attempt to rein in inflation.
“What I have read and what our investment bankers say is that it will climb at least 0.25 percentage points more [this year]. I hope that will be the last hike,” said Mossi.
