The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) has started pre-construction studies for a hospital in Honduras’ Choluteca municipality to expand coverage and healthcare quality in the area.

Expected to last five months, the studies involve viability of land use, creation of a medical program, defining equipment and interior specifications, capex estimation and technical requirements to execute the turnkey project.

“We are pleased to announce the start of these studies which will be the base for the design of this infrastructure and equipping the regional hospital, which will strengthen coverage through specialized and high-quality healthcare services for the population of southern Honduras,” Cabei president Dante Mossisaid in a press release.

The 200-bed unit will serve 165,000 residents. Cabei will conduct pre-construction studies for two other hospitals in Honduras this year.