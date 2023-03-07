CAF statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Board of Directors of CAF -development bank of Latin America- approved a financing for USD 135 million for the Republic of Paraguay, the Program for the rehabilitation, improvement and maintenance of the national route PY22, Section Concepción-Vallemí-San Lázaro and accesses (Vial IV).

In addition to the rehabilitation of the Concepción - Vallemí section, the intervention contemplates the construction of the accesses to the free zone of Concepción, in order to reduce or promote the productive, social and economic development of the eastern region of Paraguay. The latter is achieved by contracting the execution of the work and maintenance for 5 years.

“With this Program, regional integration will be promoted, by providing improved routes that constitute a complement to fluvial transport in an area that projects a significant growth in cargo traffic due to industrial development. Likewise, it is expected to stimulate private investment and the generation of employment in the area. In this way, we continue advancing in our goal of being the bank for economic and social reactivation”, explained the executive president of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados.

The National Route PY22, which crosses the entire department of Concepción, parallel to the Paraguay River, is considered a vital transport route for raw materials for construction, agricultural products, cattle and slaughter animals for refrigerating establishments located in that area of the country, also becoming the main transportation route for raw materials for the future Paracel pulp mill, which is considered the largest private investment in the history of Paraguay.

In recent years, CAF has become a strategic partner of Paraguay, helping to boost its productivity, with projects that improve connectivity within the country and develop the main routes of regional integration.

During the meeting, CAF's executive president gave a gift to the Minister of Finance, Oscar Llamosas, in recognition of the contribution made by the Paraguayan presidency of the institution's Board of Directors.