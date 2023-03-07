Paraguay
Press Release

CAF approves US$135mn financing for highway development in Paraguay

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Highways - Roads Multilaterals Financing
CAF approves US$135mn financing for highway development in Paraguay

CAF statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Board of Directors of CAF -development bank of Latin America- approved a financing for USD 135 million for the Republic of Paraguay, the Program for the rehabilitation, improvement and maintenance of the national route PY22, Section Concepción-Vallemí-San Lázaro and accesses (Vial IV).

In addition to the rehabilitation of the Concepción - Vallemí section, the intervention contemplates the construction of the accesses to the free zone of Concepción, in order to reduce or promote the productive, social and economic development of the eastern region of Paraguay. The latter is achieved by contracting the execution of the work and maintenance for 5 years.

“With this Program, regional integration will be promoted, by providing improved routes that constitute a complement to fluvial transport in an area that projects a significant growth in cargo traffic due to industrial development. Likewise, it is expected to stimulate private investment and the generation of employment in the area. In this way, we continue advancing in our goal of being the bank for economic and social reactivation”, explained the executive president of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados.

The National Route PY22, which crosses the entire department of Concepción, parallel to the Paraguay River, is considered a vital transport route for raw materials for construction, agricultural products, cattle and slaughter animals for refrigerating establishments located in that area of the country, also becoming the main transportation route for raw materials for the future Paracel pulp mill, which is considered the largest private investment in the history of Paraguay.

In recent years, CAF has become a strategic partner of Paraguay, helping to boost its productivity, with projects that improve connectivity within the country and develop the main routes of regional integration.

During the meeting, CAF's executive president gave a gift to the Minister of Finance, Oscar Llamosas, in recognition of the contribution made by the Paraguayan presidency of the institution's Board of Directors.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Paraguay)

Asunción advances US$110mn Paraguay-Paraná dredging PPP

Asunción advances US$110mn Paraguay-Paraná dredging PPP

Ships have reported difficulties on some sections of the waterway due to low water levels and high sedimentation in recent days.

Argentina waterway toll irks Uruguay and Paraguay

Argentina waterway toll irks Uruguay and Paraguay

The toll could cost Paraguay around US$50mn per year and hurt Montevideo port.

Paraguay closes 2022 with investments of US$650mn in infrastructure projects

Paraguay closes 2022 with investments of US$650mn in infrastructure projects

Paraguay construction sector faces problems due to debt mechanism

Paraguay construction sector faces problems due to debt mechanism

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Southern Cone infra and water watch

How Paraguay’s primaries will shape the presidential race

How Paraguay’s primaries will shape the presidential race

Paraguay awards works for third section of Bioceanic highway

Paraguay awards works for third section of Bioceanic highway

Paraguay receives 20 offers for roadworks in Misiones, Cordillera and Caaguazú

Paraguay receives 20 offers for roadworks in Misiones, Cordillera and Caaguazú

Paraguay awards IDB-funded road works

Paraguay awards IDB-funded road works

USD 231 million to scale up electric mobility in Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay

USD 231 million to scale up electric mobility in Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Paraguay)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Paraguay)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Ferrocarriles del Paraguay S.A.  (Fepasa)
  • Ferrocarriles del Paraguay S.A. (Fepasa) is Paraguay's state-owned rail operator. It is currently developing an urban train set to run 72km between Asunción and Paraguarí. The l...

Latest news

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise

How Chile's push for EITI membership is gaining momentum

How Chile's push for EITI membership is gaining momentum

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Over 50% of Ericsson’s LatAm equipment production, sales now 5G-related

Over 50% of Ericsson’s LatAm equipment production, sales now 5G-related

Aclara prepares start of pilot plant to produce rare earths

Aclara prepares start of pilot plant to produce rare earths