Mexico
Press Release

CANACEM signs a collaboration agreement with the Jalisco Congress

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 08, 2023


Statement from the National Cement Chamber (CANACEM)

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The State Congress and the National Cement Chamber signed a collaboration agreement to carry out studies, projects, proposals and legal initiatives on the environment, climate change and sustainability, for the benefit of the economic and social development of Jalisco.

Said objectives were expressed by the President of the Board of Directors of Congress, deputy Mirelle Alejandra Montes Agredano, the President of the Political Coordination Board, legislator Hugo Contreras Zepeda and the General Director of the National Cement Chamber, Yanina Marcela Navarro Swierzynski.

Legislator Montes Agredano highlighted the importance of cement for the construction industry, since there are two production plants, one in Guadalajara and the other in Zapotlán El Grande, which in addition to promoting development reduce greenhouse effect pollution.

In his turn, Navarro Swierzynski referred to the importance of cement production for job creation, as well as its contribution to the development of the entity.

Deputy Contreras Zepeda also highlighted the agreement with the construction industry, for economic development, by generating around 20,000 jobs for Jalisco families.

The signing of the agreement was also attended by Deputy Erika Elizabeth Ramírez Pérez, President of the Environment, Sustainability, Civil Protection and Resilience Commission; the Secretary General of Congress, José Tomás Figueroa Padilla, and the Legal Director of the National Cement Chamber, Sergio Hernández Juárez. --oo0oo--

