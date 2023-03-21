Colombia
News

Canacol eyes 178 new leads amid Colombia reserves jump

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Natural Gas Crude oil Onshore
Canacol eyes 178 new leads amid Colombia reserves jump

Colombia-focused Canacol Energy reported a 7.5% rise in 2P (proved + probable) oil and gas reserves last year, bolstered by drilling campaigns in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin.

Reserves at end-2022 stood at 652Bf3e (billion standard cubic feet equivalent) with a before-tax value discounted at 10% of US$1.9bn, the Canadian company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Canacol said its reserve replacement rate was 169% based on 2022 conventional natural gas and light/medium crude oil reserve additions of 79.5Bf3 and 5.7Mb (million barrels).  

"[We] demonstrated organic growth in both our traditional core area in the Lower Magdalena Valley basin and a new area of focus in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin," chief operating officer Ravi Sharma said. 

He said the Alberta-based company has added more than 880Bf3 of 2P conventional gas reserves over the past decade, having reported success in 35 out of 41 drilled exploration wells resulting in a 22% compound annual growth rate.

According to Sharma, Canacol has identified a further 178 prospects and leads containing mean unrisked prospective conventional natural gas resources of 20.5Tf3.

"We anticipate many more years of successful exploration drilling. Our 2023 work program will also test, appraise and tie in recent discoveries, and bring multiple currently non-producing wells back into production,” he added.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Discoveries at Dividivi 1, Saxofon 1, and Chimela 1

Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be signed

Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be...

Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be signed

Imports forecast to account for up to 30% of Colombia fuel use

Imports forecast to account for up to 30% of Colombia fuel use

Colombia pledges no new O&G exploration or open-pit coal licenses

Colombia pledges no new O&G exploration or open-pit coal licenses

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

Petrobras preparing new Colombia offshore exploration

Petrobras preparing new Colombia offshore exploration

With the participation of citizens and businesses, social dialogue for the Just Energy Transition in Colombia advances

With the participation of citizens and businesses, social dialogue for the Just Energy Transition in Colombia advances

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Colombia’s Promigas closes financing for US$180mn

Colombia’s Promigas closes financing for US$180mn

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block PUT 37
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 months ago
  • Project: Block PUT 20
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Block CAG 7
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Block CAG 8
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Block COL 5
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Promigas S.A. E.S.P  (Promigas)
  • Promigas is a Colombian company engaged in the transportation and distribution of natural gas and electric energy. It operates a 2,900km pipeline and nearly 24,000km of electric...
  • Company: Oleoducto Central S.A.  (Ocensa)
  • Colombia's Ocensa oil pipeline runs from the Cusiana and Cupiagua fields in the Llanos basin to the port of Coveñas on the Caribbean coast. The 830km pipeline has a capacity of ...
  • Company: Hocol Petroleum Limited  (Hocol)
  • Colombian oil E&P firm Hocol, a subsidiary of Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol, operates crude oil and gas condensate blocks in the country's upper Magdalena, Los Llanos an...
  • Company: GeoPark Colombia S.A.S.  (GeoPark Colombia)
  • GeoPark Colombia, the local subsidiary of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer and operator that manages hydrocarbon assets in Colombia. The company op...

Latest news

Canacol eyes 178 new leads amid Colombia reserves jump

Canacol eyes 178 new leads amid Colombia reserves jump

Brazil increases power exports to Uruguay

Brazil increases power exports to Uruguay

Mexico tax authority uncovers US$1.2bn evasion in mining sector - study

Mexico tax authority uncovers US$1.2bn evasion in mining sector - study

Cobre Panamá to contribute 1% to GDP growth with new agreement, says minister

Cobre Panamá to contribute 1% to GDP growth with new agreement, says minister

Using existing infrastructure seen as vital to Chile’s green hydrogen push

Using existing infrastructure seen as vital to Chile’s green hydrogen push