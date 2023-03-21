Canacol eyes 178 new leads amid Colombia reserves jump
Colombia-focused Canacol Energy reported a 7.5% rise in 2P (proved + probable) oil and gas reserves last year, bolstered by drilling campaigns in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin.
Reserves at end-2022 stood at 652Bf3e (billion standard cubic feet equivalent) with a before-tax value discounted at 10% of US$1.9bn, the Canadian company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Canacol said its reserve replacement rate was 169% based on 2022 conventional natural gas and light/medium crude oil reserve additions of 79.5Bf3 and 5.7Mb (million barrels).
"[We] demonstrated organic growth in both our traditional core area in the Lower Magdalena Valley basin and a new area of focus in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin," chief operating officer Ravi Sharma said.
He said the Alberta-based company has added more than 880Bf3 of 2P conventional gas reserves over the past decade, having reported success in 35 out of 41 drilled exploration wells resulting in a 22% compound annual growth rate.
According to Sharma, Canacol has identified a further 178 prospects and leads containing mean unrisked prospective conventional natural gas resources of 20.5Tf3.
"We anticipate many more years of successful exploration drilling. Our 2023 work program will also test, appraise and tie in recent discoveries, and bring multiple currently non-producing wells back into production,” he added.
