Canada's Electryon gets nod for Colombian solar grid connections

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Canadian clean energy firm Electryon has received grid connection approvals for two utility scale solar projects in Colombia as it continues its Latin America expansion.

The decision paves the way for the Helios Guamo and Helios Lanceros photovoltaic plants to begin commercial operations in December next year, Electryon said in a statement. The plants will each have installed capacity of 19.9MW. 

"This is a very significant achievement since only 13% of all grid link applications filed in 2022 were approved by [Colombian energy ministry planning unit] UPME," Electryon CEO Alvaro Torres said. 

Electryon is targeting 500MW of new interconnection requests for solar plants this year. 

The firm is also developing the Amon H2 and Cartagena H2 green hydrogen projects on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. Both are currently the subject of advanced feasibility studies.

