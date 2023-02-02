Celec concludes maintenance of the Cuyabeno plant
This Celec statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The Electric Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP), through the Termopichincha Business Unit, on January 27, completed corrective maintenance on generators 7 and 8 of the Cuyabeno Thermal Power Plant, which delivers energy to the oil field of the same name. , operated by EP PETROECUADOR.
With the culmination of these works, 2 generation units were integrated into the supply of electrical energy for oil production from these facilities. In September 2021, the Cuyabeno Power Generation Plant was implemented, for the supply of continuous and reliable energy in Block-58. The adaptation of mechanical and electrical elements that allow working with crude oil to replace diesel for the oil zone was also carried out.
In addition to Cuyabeno, CELEC EP also delivers electricity to the Bl-60 Sacha, Bl-43 ITT and Bl-57 Shushufindi hydrocarbon fields, which are part of the energy efficiency plan, through the public companies Corporación Eléctrica del Ecuador (CELEC EP) and EP Petroecuador. The objective is to save resources for the Ecuadorian State by reducing the consumption of subsidized diesel and reducing CO2 emissions to the environment in oil operations.
