Bnamericas

CELEC EP announces modernization of the Paute Molino plant
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Celec Statement
With the announcement that the Paute Molino plant will be modernized, Corporación Eléctrica del Ecuador (CELEC EP) celebrated the 40th anniversary of the start of commercial operations at this hydroelectric plant that, in 1983, marked the beginning of the transformation of the Ecuadoran electricity sector.
Molino is the second largest plant in Ecuador and has a capacity of 1,100 MW (megawatts) for the National Interconnected System (SNI). After four decades, it continues to guarantee a reliable, efficient and low-cost electrical service, but it is essential to implement new control and automation systems that are on the market, which will improve its efficiency and operability, commented the General Manager of CELEC EP, Gonzalo Uquillas Vallejo.
He noted that, through the CELEC SUR Business Unit, work is being done on the studies and planning of this modernization, which is estimated to require an investment of approximately 150 million dollars, resources that will be financed through strategic alliances with the private sector.
The hydroelectric plant, since its entry into operation in 1983, has contributed approximately 176,748 Gigawatt/hours to the National Interconnected System. This is equivalent to 6.16 times the energy demand of the country in the last year.
Paute Molino remains current and at the service of Ecuadorians, thanks to the careful management of the technical and administrative staff who, with their uninterrupted work 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, make it possible for this plant to continue being the axis of energy production at the service of the country, said Paúl Vásquez, Manager of CELEC SUR. For his part, Dani Cabezas, technician of the plant, highlighted the commitment of the workers, who have contributed with their efforts so that the plant continues to deliver energy to all Ecuadorans.
Ecuador's Celec advancing work to streamline ops
The state-owned power corporation oversees the country's principal generation plants and transmission infrastructure.
