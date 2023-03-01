Central America power watch: Colombia link, consultancy call, conflict resolution
Panama’s state power transmission company Etesa filed an EIS with the environment ministry for the expansion of the 300kV Panamá II substation as part of the planned interconnection with Colombia.
“The project does not generate significant environmental impacts, as long as the project sponsor complies with the measures established in the EMP [environmental management plan] of this study, environmental and occupational health and safety laws and regulations applicable in the republic of Panama,” the document said.
***
Nicaragua’s state power transmission company Enatrel launched bidding to carry out studies for the construction of the 138kV Bluefields substation, La Esperanza-Bluefields line and expansion of the La Esperanza substation.
The contract entails conducting geological, geotechnical and hydrological work, according to the procurement notice from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, which approved US$40.1mn for the project in 2021.
***
The social and environmental responsibility unit of Honduras’ energy department, with support of the human rights department, held a first meeting to establish a technical workgroup to mitigate social conflict.
Central America energy watch: Floating solar, regulatory tweaks
A review of developments in Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica.
Costa Rica and Honduras sign cooperation for regional energy development
• ICE, SEN and ENEE sign an agreement to promote joint projects.
