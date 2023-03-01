Colombia , Panama , Honduras and Nicaragua
News

Central America power watch: Colombia link, consultancy call, conflict resolution

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Environmental evaluation Tenders Substations Social conflicts Environmental conflict Transmission Lines
Central America power watch: Colombia link, consultancy call, conflict resolution

Panama’s state power transmission company Etesa filed an EIS with the environment ministry for the expansion of the 300kV Panamá II substation as part of the planned interconnection with Colombia.

“The project does not generate significant environmental impacts, as long as the project sponsor complies with the measures established in the EMP [environmental management plan] of this study, environmental and occupational health and safety laws and regulations applicable in the republic of Panama,” the document said.

***

Nicaragua’s state power transmission company Enatrel launched bidding to carry out studies for the construction of the 138kV Bluefields substation, La Esperanza-Bluefields line and expansion of the La Esperanza substation.

The contract entails conducting geological, geotechnical and hydrological work, according to the procurement notice from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, which approved US$40.1mn for the project in 2021.

***

The social and environmental responsibility unit of Honduras’ energy department, with support of the human rights department, held a first meeting to establish a technical workgroup to mitigate social conflict.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Honduras)

Central America energy watch: Floating solar, regulatory tweaks

Central America energy watch: Floating solar, regulatory tweaks

A review of developments in Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Costa Rica and Honduras sign cooperation for regional energy development

Costa Rica and Honduras sign cooperation for regional energy development

• ICE, SEN and ENEE sign an agreement to promote joint projects.

Spotlight: LatAm telcos' latest renewable energy projects

Spotlight: LatAm telcos' latest renewable energy projects

Honduran government and power generators sign agreements to renegotiate contracts that will allow savings of one billion lempiras to the State

Honduran government and power generators sign agreements to renegotiate contracts that will allow savings of one bi...

Four groups vying for Honduras power transmission works

Four groups vying for Honduras power transmission works

CABEI, the EU and the German government to finance studies to implement "Aguas Calientes" solar photovoltaic project that will benefit more than 35,000 Hondurans

CABEI, the EU and the German government to finance studies to implement "Aguas Calientes" solar photovoltaic projec...

Caribbean, Central America power watch

Caribbean, Central America power watch

Government of Honduras and CABEI sign US$200 million loan contract to mitigate rising fuel and electricity costs

Government of Honduras and CABEI sign US$200 million loan contract to mitigate rising fuel and electricity costs

CABEI approves US$250 million for the benefit of 9 million Hondurans as part of a credit facility focused on reducing energy losses

CABEI approves US$250 million for the benefit of 9 million Hondurans as part of a credit facility focused on reduci...

Cervecería Hondureña and Celsia begin energy transformation with the largest solar roof in Latin America

Cervecería Hondureña and Celsia begin energy transformation with the largest solar roof in Latin America

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: portezuelo
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago

Other companies in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Spotlight: São Paulo state's US$35bn private investment plans

Spotlight: São Paulo state's US$35bn private investment plans

Ecuador power transmission package draws over a dozen groups

Ecuador power transmission package draws over a dozen groups

Brazil confirms penalties for power plants hired in emergency tender

Brazil confirms penalties for power plants hired in emergency tender

Bids for Argentine road contract more than triple budget

Bids for Argentine road contract more than triple budget

TIM teams up with VC group for first LatAm telco-backed 5G fund

TIM teams up with VC group for first LatAm telco-backed 5G fund