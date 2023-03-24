Peru and Canada
Cerro de Pasco Resources advances development of Peru assets

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Silver Zinc Lead
Cerro de Pasco Resources advances development of Peru assets

Canada’s Cerro de Pasco Resources, which manages mining projects in Peru, will invest US$34mn in the Santander silver-zinc asset and the El Metalurgista concession.

The company will earmark US$22mn in brownfield projects, US$9mn in new infrastructure, and US$3mn in exploration, according to a corporate presentation.

This year, the main focus is on developing the Magistral deposit at Santander and starting drilling for the Quiulacocha tailings reprocessing project.

Cerro de Pasco, Glencore and Volcan recently signed an agreement under which the Glencore will provide US$2mn for Quiulacocha's first stage, while Volcan will allow access to its facilities to enable initial metallurgical tests.

SANTANDER

This year’s maintenance capex for Santander, bought from Trevali in 2021, will reach US$9.4mn and development capex US$18mn, of which US$12mn will be allocated to the Magistral deposit, US$3.4mn to pipeline extension (Santander Pipe) and US$2mn to building a tunnel.

The Santander Pipe will help extend mine life by at least 10 years and facilitate production of 400,000t of zinc concentrate in the next five years, according to the presentation.

Last year, the company focused on absorbing the asset, stabilizing Magistral operations and drilling.

Other objectives for this year include presenting the modified environmental impact study and first drilling at the Puajanca deposit.

EL METALURGISTA

The metallurgical tests for Quiulacocha will start in the fourth quarter, using Volcan’s facilities. In the second and third quarters, the company will focus on drilling and engineering.

The asset is estimated to host zinc, silver and lead resources of 75Mt, which could generate US$1.98bn. Excelsior is estimated to host 35Mt.

El Metalurgista capex this year is US$1.2mn, earmarked for geophysical studies, sonic drilling of 40 identified wells, and mineral processing and analysis.

