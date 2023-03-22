Cerro de Pasco Resources signs agreements with Volcan and Glencore to secure development of Quiulacocha Tailings
Press Release by Cerro de Pasco Resources
March 21, 2023
Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc. (“CDPR” or the “Company”) (CSE: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A. ("Volcan"), setting out shared objectives and a framework for collaboration with regards to first phase of development and exploration of CDPR’s Quiulacocha Tailings Project (“QT Project”).
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Glencore International AG (“Glencore”) will provide CDPR a US$2 Million term loan to cover the costs associated with the first phase of the QT Project. This includes geophysical studies, a 40-hole sonic drilling program, laboratory testing, minerology studies, resource estimation and economic assessment. Funds will be disbursed in accordance with a schedule of milestones. Repayment will occur within 12 months from the start of commercial production.
Joint Objectives
CDPR is the current titleholder of the concession located in Peru called “El Metalurgista” (“the Concession”), which grants it the right to explore and exploit the Quiulacocha Tailings located within its assigned area. The enforceability of these rights has been formally confirmed by the General Mining Bureau of Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines.
CDPR has obtained most of the certifications and authorizations required to start exploration activities at the Concession, including an environmental certification (“DIA”), and an agreement with the Quiulacocha Community providing certain surface rights. Easement rights also required to conduct exploration of the Concession are being finalized and CDPR expects to begin the first phase of the QT Project in the coming months, coinciding with the Peruvian Andes dry season.
Volcan, through its wholly owned subsidiaries are titleholders of beneficiation concessions at Cerro de Pasco with rights to process metallic minerals at a throughput rate of 17,500 tons per day from its Paragsha and San-Expedito processing plants and 2,500 TPD from its Oxides plant. These beneficiation concessions are located nearby the Concession.
The MOU sets out a path to collaborate in phases towards meeting mutually beneficial objectives. In the first phase, Volcan will provide required access and facilities to carry out metallurgical testing. Subsequent phases may include a partnership to work on an effective processing solution.
CDPR is fully committed to applying the highest standards in community relations and endorses guidelines set out by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), in its 26000:2010 Standard that defines Corporate Social Responsibility.
Guy Goulet, CEO of Cerro De Pasco Resources, “The MOU with Volcan sends a strong signal to all the Quiulacocha Tailings Project stakeholders, from national and local authorities to the local population. The Cooperation with Volcan brings us closer to achieving our key objectives of leaving near-zero waste while extracting additional remaining values. We are looking forward to working together with Volcan towards a shared vision of a circular economy at Cerro de Pasco.”
Nick Popovic, Head of Zinc and Copper Concentrates Marketing at Glencore: “The Glencore loan will help CDPR advance the exploration of QT, aiming to treat the tailings in the future. We are pleased to support CDPR with their important rehabilitation project in the area of Cerro de Pasco.”
Carlos Francisco Fernandez Navarro, CEO of Volcan: “The MOU with CDPR sets the foundations for a future collaboration between CDPR’s QT material and our processing facilities, which may lead to potential synergies between both companies. We are happy to collaborate with CDPR in their endeavors to close and clean up a historical liability while generating value for both companies and for the surrounding stakeholders”.
