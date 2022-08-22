Guyana
Press Release

CGX Energy Announces Conditional Approval from the TSXV for the Agreement to Amend the Joint Operating Agreement on the Corentyne Block

Bnamericas Published: Monday, August 22, 2022
Heavy oil Upstream Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Location Environmental evaluation Onshore Natural Gas Geological mapping / Surveys Crude oil Upstream Company Shale gas  Oil sands Shallow waters Shale Oil Brent Subsea Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore WTI Deepwater Tight gas Type of hydrocarbons NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Coalbed methane

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address