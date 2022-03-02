Guyana
Press Release

CGX Energy Files Year-End 2021 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Provides Operational Updates

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Coalbed methane WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Financial results Natural Gas Location Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Deepwater port Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Oil sands Shale gas  Shale Oil Tight gas Subsea Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Upstream Company Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address