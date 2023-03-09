Chile again surpassed Mexico to rank second in Latin America, behind only Brazil, in the number of M&As, asset acquisitions, private equity and venture capital transactions in January and February, according to a report by TTR Data.

TTR tracked 48 deals in Chile, down 2% year-over-year. Of the total, 22 disclosed values for a total US$308mn, 88% lower.

Mexico saw 28 transactions in the two months, down 56%, and an 89% drop in reported value to US$224mn, according to TTR Data.

In Mexico, transportation and logistics; internet, software and IT services; and industry-specific software were the most active segments, with four transactions each.

Brazil recorded 205 transactions in the period, down 53%, with US$2.26bn in disclosed value, a drop of 78% year-over-year. January saw 117 transactions and February 88, TTR said.

In Brazil, the internet, software & IT services category continues to lead with 40 deals in the two months, but down 52%. Next was the industry-specific software category with 30 transactions, according to TTR.

Among the other top six M&A markets regionally, Argentina ranked fourth and Colombia fifth in disclosed dealmaking value.

However, Colombia ranked fourth position and Argentina fifth in number of transactions. Peru was next both by number of deals and disclosed value, said the report.

Overall, the Latin American transactional market registered a total of 321 deals, with a disclosed value of US$3bn, 48% lower in number of transactions and down 83% in value.

TTR mapped 178 M&As worth a reported US$1.71bn in January and February, of which 141 were in February.

The company also tracked 19 private equity transactions reporting a value of US$198mn, down 54% and 89%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the venture capital segment saw a total of 90 transactions, with a disclosed value of US$479mn, down 55% and 79%, respectively.

As for asset acquisitions, TTR tracked 34 transactions for a disclosed US$613mn, down 42% and 74%.

DEAL OF THE MONTH

TTR Data selected Oi’s sale of 8,000 telecommunications infrastructure sites to DigitalBridge’s Highline for around US$330mn as ‘deal of the month’ for February.