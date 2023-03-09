Chile ahead of Mexico in LatAm dealmaking - TTR
Chile again surpassed Mexico to rank second in Latin America, behind only Brazil, in the number of M&As, asset acquisitions, private equity and venture capital transactions in January and February, according to a report by TTR Data.
TTR tracked 48 deals in Chile, down 2% year-over-year. Of the total, 22 disclosed values for a total US$308mn, 88% lower.
Mexico saw 28 transactions in the two months, down 56%, and an 89% drop in reported value to US$224mn, according to TTR Data.
In Mexico, transportation and logistics; internet, software and IT services; and industry-specific software were the most active segments, with four transactions each.
Brazil recorded 205 transactions in the period, down 53%, with US$2.26bn in disclosed value, a drop of 78% year-over-year. January saw 117 transactions and February 88, TTR said.
In Brazil, the internet, software & IT services category continues to lead with 40 deals in the two months, but down 52%. Next was the industry-specific software category with 30 transactions, according to TTR.
Among the other top six M&A markets regionally, Argentina ranked fourth and Colombia fifth in disclosed dealmaking value.
However, Colombia ranked fourth position and Argentina fifth in number of transactions. Peru was next both by number of deals and disclosed value, said the report.
Overall, the Latin American transactional market registered a total of 321 deals, with a disclosed value of US$3bn, 48% lower in number of transactions and down 83% in value.
TTR mapped 178 M&As worth a reported US$1.71bn in January and February, of which 141 were in February.
The company also tracked 19 private equity transactions reporting a value of US$198mn, down 54% and 89%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the venture capital segment saw a total of 90 transactions, with a disclosed value of US$479mn, down 55% and 79%, respectively.
As for asset acquisitions, TTR tracked 34 transactions for a disclosed US$613mn, down 42% and 74%.
DEAL OF THE MONTH
TTR Data selected Oi’s sale of 8,000 telecommunications infrastructure sites to DigitalBridge’s Highline for around US$330mn as ‘deal of the month’ for February.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Chile)
Latin American agtechs harvesting VC capital despite funding drought
The growing interest in companies that provide agribusiness solutions is well-founded, as Latin America is seeing surging demand for agricultural p...
LatAm ICT financing, investment watch
BNamericas provides a roundup of the main telecom, startup and fintech investment and financing news in the region.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: BG2 Data Center (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Antarctic Scientific Hub (Antarctic Submarine Cable)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 00)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Oi trunk network
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Cancun
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Guadalajara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: MX2 Data Center Expansion (Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center for Cloud region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Adexus S.A. (Adexus)
-
Adexus Chile provides a great variety of business sectors, industries and government with services of business processes outsourcing, IT, and communications & applications; incl...
- Company: Phoenix Contact Chile
- Company: C&C Acústica SpA (CyC Acústica)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Seal Telecom Soluciones de Integración Chile SpA (Seal Telecom Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: M-Risk S.A.
- Company: VTR Globalcom S.A. (VTR Globalcom)
-
VTR Globalcom (VTR) is a Chilean cable and mobile telecoms operator, subsidiary of US-based Liberty Global. It provides services of payed TV, broadband internet, fixed and mobil...
- Company: Sixbell
-
Chile's Sixbell is a voice and data integrator. It provides a range of services and solutions, including charging services, intelligent network services, signaling services and ...
- Company: Andesat S.A. (Andesat)
-
Telecommunications company Andesat provides satellite coverage in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela through Intelsat 14 satelli...
- Company: B&V Ingeniería SpA