Chile and Peru, the world’s top two copper producers, formed an alliance for the development of a roadmap to promote green hydrogen (H2V) in the mining industry.

The aim is to become the main carbon neutral mining hub in the world based on what is seen as the fuel of the future.

The two countries have "very favorable conditions for the generation of non-conventional renewable energy, making them a potential leader in the production of H2V," said Peru’s mines and energy minister Óscar Vera at the online launch of the document containing strategies for the use of green hydrogen in the mining value chain.

“Joint initiatives are required to achieve a greater impact on the decarbonization of the industry,” said Elena Moreno, project manager at Corporación Alta Ley, a Chilean think tank that promotes the integration of the public and private sectors in mining.

Chile’s mining minister Marcela Hernando said that "achieving sustainable activities in connection with the communities and their territories" is the biggest challenge in the sector. In Chile, progress has been made in water reuse and desalination, electric vehicles and the use of renewable energy in production processes, she said.

The clean energy power purchase agreements signed by mining companies in Chile during 2022 represented 40% of their total consumption. "The rate should reach 65% in 2025," added Hernando.

For its part, the country’s mining and geology service Sernageomin developed a guide to implement pilots and validate technologies based on H2V.

Decarbonizing mining in difficult areas such as transportation or the consumption of ammonia in blasting will only be achieved with the help of technologies and H2V, according to Hernando.

But first, it is necessary to work on developing competitive technologies in terms of costs and efficiency so that the supply and internal demand increase, and take advantage of the opportunities, said Fernando Lucchini, executive president of Corporación Alta Ley.

One of the focuses is to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in mining. For scope 1, it is essential to replace diesel in open pit mining operations, fuel oil in smelters and refineries, and diesel and natural gas in electrowinning in copper mining, indicates the roadmap.

Green hydrogen can help reduce mining emissions in Chile and Peru by 20% by 2030, said Rubén Pérez, general manager of consulting firm Inner Green Ingeniería.

Meanwhile, promoting the piloting of zero-emission mining extraction trucks and incorporating synthetic fuels as a transition in boilers, furnaces, smelting processes, refining and electrowinning, in addition to renewable energies are short-term items.

An H2V project highlighted by the head of mining association Sonami, Jorge Riesco, is the plant being built by Chilean mining company San Pedro in Til Til in the Santiago metropolitan region. It is due to start operations this month and in its first year it is expected to generate up to 8MWh of energy, capable of replacing up to 720 liters of diesel in the mining camp.